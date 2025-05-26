Signals Indicate Preparations For New Combined Strikes Against Ukraine - CCD
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, said this in a post on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform.
"Unfortunately, due to a lack of response from the West, Russia shows no signs of stopping these attacks. In fact, signals within the Russian information space suggest preparations for new combined strikes on Ukraine," Kovalenko stated.
He further noted that there is no rhetoric within Russia suggesting an end to the war. "Russia only conveys messages of its desire for peace to the West," emphasized Kovalenko.Read also: Russian attack on Kyiv region: Injury toll rises to 29, four killed
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army carried out consecutive large-scale attacks on Ukraine.
On the night of May 24, Kyiv and seven other regions came under a large-scale attack involving 250 attack drones and 14 ballistic missiles, which struck civilian infrastructure.
On the night of May 25, Russia launched nearly 300 attack drones and close to 70 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles, against Ukraine.
