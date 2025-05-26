Another 303 Ukrainians Returned From Russian Captivity
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“303 Ukrainian defenders are at home. The third phase of the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange, which was agreed upon in Türkiye, has been completed,” the head of state emphasized.
According to Zelensky, the soldiers returning today include members of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and the State Special Transport Service.
The President expressed gratitude to the team that worked tirelessly to secure the exchange and stressed that Ukraine will bring every one of its citizens home.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on May 23, 390 prisoners of war were returned to Ukraine as part of the "1,000-for-1,000" exchange agreement reached between Kyiv and Moscow during negotiations in Istanbul on May 16.
On May 24, President Zelensky announced that another 307 Ukrainian soldiers had been freed from Russian captivity.
