Russian Attack Damages Seven High-Rise Buildings And 10 Enterprises In Ternopil

2025-05-26 01:43:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ternopil, seven high-rise buildings and ten enterprises sustained damage due to a Russian attack.

The head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Nehoda, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"According to preliminary information, seven apartment buildings and ten enterprises were damaged," the statement read.

Nehoda noted that a fire, which broke out at an industrial enterprise in Ternopil following the nighttime attack, has already been extinguished. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties. A total of 68 rescuers and 16 firefighting units were deployed to contain the blaze.

Read also: President Zelensky urges global action after Russia's deadly 300-drone, 70-missile strike

Authorities are currently assessing the damage to infrastructure in the area surrounding the industrial facility.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a rocket struck an industrial enterprise in Ternopil during the overnight Russian attack.

