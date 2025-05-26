Russian Attack Damages Seven High-Rise Buildings And 10 Enterprises In Ternopil
The head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Nehoda, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"According to preliminary information, seven apartment buildings and ten enterprises were damaged," the statement read.
Nehoda noted that a fire, which broke out at an industrial enterprise in Ternopil following the nighttime attack, has already been extinguished. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties. A total of 68 rescuers and 16 firefighting units were deployed to contain the blaze.Read also: President Zelensky urges global action after Russia's deadly 300-drone, 70-missile strike
Authorities are currently assessing the damage to infrastructure in the area surrounding the industrial facility.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, a rocket struck an industrial enterprise in Ternopil during the overnight Russian attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment