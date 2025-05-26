Russian Attack Damages Seven High-Rise Buildings And 10 Enterprises In Ternopil

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Ternopil, seven high-rise buildings and ten enterprises sustained damage due to a Russian attack.

The head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Nehoda, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"According to preliminary information, seven apartment buildings and ten enterprises were damaged," the statement read.

Nehoda noted that a fire, which broke out at an industrial enterprise in Ternopil following the nighttime attack, has already been extinguished. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties. A total of 68 rescuers and 16 firefighting units were deployed to contain the blaze.

Authorities are currently assessing the damage to infrastructure in the area surrounding the industrial facility.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a rocket struck an industrial enterprise in Ternopil during the overnight Russian attack.