Ukrainian Intelligence: China Supplying Gunpowder, Chemicals, Tech To Russia's Military Plants

MENAFN - UkrinForm) China is supplying special chemicals, gunpowder, and industrial machinery to 20 Russian military factories.

This was revealed by Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleh Ivashchenko in an interview with Ukrinform, which is to be published soon.

“There is information that China is delivering machines, special chemicals, gunpowder, and components specifically to military-purpose enterprises. We have confirmed data on 20 Russian factories,” Ivashchenko stated.

According to Ivashchenko, at least five instances of aviation-related cooperation with China were recorded in 2024–2025, involving equipment, spare parts, and documentation. Additionally, six major shipments of special chemicals were identified.

The intelligence chief also noted that as of early 2025, 80% of critical electronics used in Russian drones originate from China. This includes cases of mislabeled items, deceptive product naming, and the use of shell companies to smuggle necessary components for microelectronics production from China into Russia.

Expert: Xi's Moscow visit shouldn't be taken lightly

As reported earlier, in April, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that intelligence had confirmed deliveries of artillery and gunpowder from China to Russia.