Combined Russian Attack: Industrial Facility Damaged In Pavlohrad

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Overnight, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 5 drones and 11 missiles over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported the details via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Last night, our air defenders were active over the Dnipropetrovsk region. They destroyed 5 UAVs and 11 missiles," he wrote.

However, there were impacts. A combined drone and missile strike damaged an industrial facility in Pavlohrad. A fire broke out but was quickly contained by emergency responders.

An enemy drone also struck Dnipro, igniting a three-story building. The blaze was promptly extinguished.

Strikes were also reported in the Synelnykove district, where the enemy used drones and guided aerial bombs, targeting the Mezhova, Novopavlivka, and Vasylkivka communities. A private home, a gas station, and a local business were damaged.

Explosions rock Kharkiv: Strikes reported in several districts, three injured

The enemy also attacked the Nikopol district, including the district center, Marhanets, and Pokrovske communities, using FPV drones, artillery, and dropping munitions from UAVs.

An apartment building and four private homes were damaged. One of the homes caught fire, but the blaze was extinguished by emergency services.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries reported in any of the incidents.

Russian forces carried out another combined overnight attack on Ukraine, using both drones and missiles.