Residential Buildings, Infrastructure Facility Damaged In Mykolaiv Due To Drone Attack
This was reported on Telegram by City Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych.
"An infrastructure facility, offices, private houses, and power lines were damaged in various districts. Two floors of an apartment building were destroyed. Nearby multi-story buildings were also struck by debris," the statement reads.
The Mayor reminded that as a result of the Russian attack, one person was killed and five others were injured.
Sienkevych noted that after the air raid alert was lifted, all emergency services were deployed to inspect the areas and assess the scope of work. Utility workers continue operations on the ground. A food distribution point has been set up for residents of the damaged building.
Later, Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim reported on Telegram : "At the site where the missile hit the apartment building, the State Emergency Service (SES) is continuing the rescue operation. It is likely that one person is still trapped under the rubble."Read also: Combined Russian attack : Industrial facility damaged in Pavlohrad
As previously reported by Ukrinform, overnight on May 25 in Mykolaiv, a five-story building was hit during a drone attack, resulting in one death and five injuries.
Photo: Oleksandr Sienkevych
