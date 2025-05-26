Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Solntsepyok In Kharkiv Region
According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces reported this on Telegram and released corresponding video footage.
"During combat missions, drone operators from the Phoenix strike drone unit targeted and destroyed a TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system, a launch platform for enemy Molniya drones, several military trucks and 'Bukhanka' vehicles, as well as enemy fortifications," the statement said.
Earlier reports said that Ukrainian border guards had used drones to destroy 22 vehicles, an electronic warfare command post, and a Russian fuel depot in the Kharkiv region.
Illustrative photo
