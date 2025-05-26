More Civilians Evacuated From Areas In Kharkiv Region Affected By Russian Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 24, rescuers evacuated six civilians from areas under heavy shelling on the right bank of the Oskil River in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region.

According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Department of the State Emergency Service (SES) reported the evacuation via Telegram .

"On May 24, SES personnel conducted evacuation efforts in Kupiansk district settlements, which are being heavily shelled by the enemy. Due to the ongoing attacks, remaining on the right bank of the Oskil River is extremely dangerous. To ensure the safe evacuation of civilians, rescuers used an armored vehicle to transport six people from the right bank of the town of Kupiansk and the frontline village of Nechvolodivka in Kindrashivka community," the statement reads.

The operation involved three SES personnel and one specialized emergency vehicle.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the past 24 hours, police officers from Kupiansk district in Kharkiv region evacuated 12 people from areas under shelling.