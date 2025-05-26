403
Beatrix Quinn Releases New Later In Life Romance Novel - Mildly Forgetful, Madly in Love
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Love might grow old, but it never grows up. That’s the message behind Mildly Forgetful, Madly in Love, the whimsical and poignant debut novel by Beatrix Quinn.
In this unforgettable romantic dramedy, seventy-five-year-old retired botany professor Betty Wilding disappears—again. But this time, she isn’t in a greenhouse or off at a retreat. Betty is chasing a decades-old love, a long-buried betrayal, and the truth behind the letters that never found her. Meanwhile, Daniel Wren—hardware-store philosopher, sentimental tweed enthusiast, and Betty’s almost-something from the past—is determined to track her down using only his heart, memory, and a trail of confusing sticky notes.
Set in the charming town of Willowend and filled with unforgettable characters, Mildly Forgetful, Madly in Love is a tenderly told story of second chances, unexpected romance, and the beauty of not quite having it all together.
This delightful debut is perfect for readers who loved The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window or The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society. It celebrates the quirky chaos of aging, the strength of love, and the fact that it’s never too late to follow your heart—even if you forget where it went.
About the Author
Beatrix Quinn believes in second chances, misfit love stories, and the quiet magic of ordinary lives. A lifelong observer of human nature and a hopeless romantic at heart, she finally put pen to paper to write her first novel—Mildly Forgetful, Madly in Love. When she’s not writing, she can be found wrangling her grandchildren, rereading her favorite classics, or losing yet another set of house keys somewhere in the house. Beatrix currently resides at the foot of the Rocky Mountains.
