Experts Discuss How Support Services For Human Trafficking Survivors Are Adapting To New Challenges

- Ather M. Jeffery BayhiWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The G20 Interfaith Forum Working Group on Human Trafficking, in partnership with Praeveni Global, continues its monthly webinar series with a focus on developing effective support services for trafficking survivors in today's rapidly evolving landscape.As part of the series marking the 25th anniversary of the Palermo Protocol, the virtual discussion will address the current state of frontline services and how the capacity to adapt, while still improving standards, is crucial in combating human trafficking and modern slavery. The webinar will feature leading practitioners who work directly with survivors and develop innovative approaches to frontline care.Dr. Kelsey Morgan, who will speak at the webinar, emphasized the critical importance of strengthening frontline work:"Frontline support is where cycles of exploitation are broken,” Dr. Morgan said.“When we invest in and strengthen this work, we're not only helping individuals heal-we're generating the insights and solutions needed to transform systems and prevent future harm.”Tatiana Kotlyarenko, another speaker, highlighted the need for robust, functional support systems:"Ensuring robust national referral mechanisms (NRMs), which are resourced and functional in implementation is an important step in identification, individual assistance and support, criminal justice and redress and social inclusion of victims and survivors of human trafficking,” Kotlvarenko said.“The design of effective victim and survivor support should incorporate the lived experience and professional expertise of survivor leaders and be tailored to the needs of individual survivors.”Father M. Jeffery Bayhi shared his philosophy on collective action, reflecting his decades of experience in anti-trafficking prevention and direct service provision:"No one can do everything, Everyone can do something.”The virtual meeting will take place on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 12 PM EST (5 PM UKT), and will address key strategies for adapting frontline services to meet emerging challenges while maintaining high standards of care.Register for the free webinar atSpeakers will include:.Father M. Jeffery Bayhi - Founder, Metanoia Manor; Participant, Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences and Santa Marta Group.Tatiana Kotlyarenko - International expert on gender-based violence and human trafficking; Former Advisor on Anti-Trafficking Issues, OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.Dr. Kelsey Morgan - Co-founder and CEO, EverFree; Creator of the Freedom LifeMapThe webinar will maintain a conversational style with each speaker presenting for four minutes at the start, followed by discussion.The next webinar in the series will take place in June 2025.About the Monthly Webinars on Human Trafficking and Modern SlaveryTo mark the 25th anniversary of the Palermo Protocol on human trafficking, the G20 Interfaith Forum, in conjunction with Praeveni Global, is holding monthly webinars leading to the G20 meeting in South Africa in November. The webinars bring together current leaders in faith and in the field to discuss the impact to date and the needed work ahead.About the G20 ProcessThe Group of Twenty, or G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, bringing together the leaders of Earth's most prosperous economies. Collectively, G20 members represent around 80 percent of the world's economic output, two-thirds of the global population and three-quarters of international trade. Throughout the year, representatives from G20 countries gather to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues as well as broader humanitarian issues targeted by the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.About the G20 Interfaith ForumThe G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich diversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its extensive network of networks, it helps prioritize key global policy goals and point toward practical means of implementation at every level of society.For more information, please visit or

