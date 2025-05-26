403
Japan Seeks Tariff Resolution with US
(MENAFN) Japan intends to maintain its negotiations with the United States regarding tariffs, with the goal of finalizing an agreement by the upcoming Group of Seven summit in Canada this June.
This commitment was expressed by Premier Shigeru Ishiba on Sunday, according to a report from a news agency.
"We will further advance discussions, with the G-7 summit in mind," Ishiba stated to the media after the third ministerial-level meeting on tariffs between Tokyo and Washington, which took place last Friday.
Leading Japan’s efforts, chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa held discussions with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
During the talks, Akazawa "strongly" encouraged the United States to lift the additional tariffs imposed on Japanese goods.
In a recent conversation via phone, Premier Ishiba and United States Leader Donald Trump agreed to keep striving toward a resolution on the tariff issue when they convene at the G-7 summit.
Japan has consistently pressed the US to reevaluate its tariff approach, particularly criticizing the 25 percent import tax on automobiles.
Although a proposed 24 percent "reciprocal" tariff has been put on hold, the US still enforces a standard 10 percent import duty in addition to taxes on steel and aluminum products.
