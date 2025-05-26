Waterlogging, Traffic Jams: Heavy Rain Causes Chaos In Mumbai; IMD Issues Alert As More Showers Likely
Taking to social media, X India Meteorological Department (IMD) wrote, "Light to moderate spell of rainfall is likely to continue over Mumbai and suburban areas during the next 3-4 hours."
"Orange to red colour warnings for moderate to heavy spells of rainfall with moderate thunderstorms with squally winds 50-60 kmph issued for Mumbai and suburban areas during the next 3 hours," the post read.
#MumbaiRain #Monsoon #Mumbaieweather #MagicRains Lovely heavy rains in Andheri Mumbai!!⛈️ twitter/KC8a93RKHP
- Dr Samir Vyas (@drsamirvyas) May 26, 2025
Maharashtra: Waterlogging reported in several parts of Mumbai after heavy rainfall lashes the city. Commuters face delays, civic teams on alert.#MumbaiRains #Waterlogging #Maharashtra #Monsoon2025 #TimesOfBharat twitter/zx9YPkQdmT
- Shivam Sharma (@imshivamsharmaa) May 26, 2025
Earlier on May 23, Mumbai received light showers, as IMD forecasted generally cloudy skies with heavy rain. "The city is likely to experience 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' today," per the Indian Meteorological Department.
Crazy rains for May. Is this the highest ever rains in Mumbai in May? #MumbaiRains #Bandra twitter/AQpqmdUXpI
- Rickson Pereira (@DrRickson) May 26, 2025
A massive traffic jam was reported on the Bhiwandi-Wada road in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, following heavy rainfall late Wednesday night that severely damaged the road surface.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Mumbai following heavy rainfall. (Visuals from JJ flyover) twitter/8JHDbHhDcL
- ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025
Mumbai Rains#rains #thunderstorms #MumbaiWeather twitter/XP96mY5tum
- sanju baba (@WowSanju) May 26, 2025
The downpour created large potholes and significantly slowed traffic movement, with the situation further aggravated by ongoing road construction work.
First proper downpour of the season. Current spell to continue for at least couple of hours and more showers next 24-36 hours. After that decrease in #MumbaiRains. twitter/Fy5kfrqjeA
- Mumbai Rains (@IndiaWeatherMan) May 26, 2025
The traffic congestion extended for nearly 7 to 8 kilometres, with many commuters stranded for over four hours.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Mumbai following heavy rainfall. (Visuals from JJ flyover) twitter/8JHDbHhDcL
- ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025
Meanwhile, the Koraput district in Odisha has recorded its highest rainfall in 24 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty confirmed the development on Saturday, adding that widespread rainfall is expected across the state over the next few days.
"Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in Odisha over the next few days. The southwest monsoon has already set in over Kerala, and pre-monsoon showers are currently active in our state. Cyclonic circulation is going to form. Tomorrow, light and moderate rainfall will occur in many places of Odisha, and it will continue next 4-5 days," Mohanty said.
She also stated that an orange alert has been issued for several districts anticipating heavy rainfall.
