West Bengal Govt Faces Supreme Court Heat Again: Compensation Running Into Crores?

The Supreme Court has sided with Bengal's government employees, ordering the quick payment of the pending 25% dearness allowance. But that's not the end of the bad news!

The state government is in trouble over the Supreme Court's order to pay 25% DA. Multiple tough challenges lie ahead for the Mamata Banerjee government. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has sided with Bengal's government employees, ordering the quick payment of the pending 25% dearness allowance.

But the trouble doesn't end there! The state government is under pressure in another case and might have to pay crores in compensation! The compensation amount is shocking! It's around Rs 10 crore 53 lakh.

The payment must be made as quickly as possible, as per the Supreme Court's order. Sainthia Municipality has won a land acquisition case in the Supreme Court. The court clearly ordered the state government to pay the compensation to the landowners, totaling around Rs 10 crore 53 lakh.

This all started in 1986 when Sainthia Municipality acquired land for a children's community hall and park. The cost was around 83 lakh rupees, largely funded by former President Pranab Mukherjee.

But a big problem arose regarding who was responsible for compensating the landowners – the state government or the municipality. This led to a legal battle all the way to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court ruled that the municipality is no longer liable for the 1986 acquisition, as they had already paid the necessary amount. Therefore, the state government must compensate the landowners.