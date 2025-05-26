Dream Astrology: What It Means To See Funeral Procession And Cremation Ground
1. According to dream astrology, if a person sees a dead person calling him in a dream, then it should be understood that his troubles are going to increase and he may also have to suffer many kinds of sorrows in the near future.
2. If someone talks to a dead person in a dream, then all the wishes of such a person are fulfilled soon and there are chances of progress in work.
3. If a dead body is seen kept in a coffin in a dream, then there is a possibility of an accident happening to him.
4. If someone sees a cremation ground in a dream, then there are chances of growth in his business.
5. The lifespan of a person who sees his own funeral procession in a dream increases. But if a patient sees such a dream, then the possibility of his death soon increases.
6. If a person sees the dead body of his wife in a dream, then that person suffers from many diseases.
7. If someone sees a funeral procession in a dream, then there may be problems in his married life and he also gets less happiness from children.
8. If a person dies by consuming poison in a dream, then he becomes sick and suffers many sorrows.
9. If ghosts are seen in a dream, then one gets cheated by their partner.
10. If ghosts chase in a dream, then such a person can get caught in some legal matter. Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
