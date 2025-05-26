Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Caught On Camera: Mass Shooting At South Carolina Beach Town Leaves 11 Injured (WATCH)

Caught On Camera: Mass Shooting At South Carolina Beach Town Leaves 11 Injured (WATCH)


2025-05-26 01:10:23
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At least 11 people were injured and hospitalised after a mass shooting incident was reported at the beach town of Little River, South Carolina on Sunday night, according to local authorities.

The incident unfolded around 9.30 pm, Horry County Police said in a statement posted on social media. Police did not immediately disclose the conditions of the injured or the nature of their wounds.

The shooting happened on a mostly residential street with a few boating businesses near the Intracoastal Waterway.

#BREAKING : Video footage of the moment when mass shooting took place on the dock of this boat in Little River, South Carolina.#LittleRiver #SouthCarolina #MassShooting #WatsonAvenue #Shooting #USShooting #USA #UnitedStates twitter/e4PTUjOZUg

- upuknews (@upuknews1) May 26, 2025

Video from the scene showed dozens of police cars and ambulances rushing in and out of the area.

🚨🇺🇸#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️Update reports of the mass shooting took place on the dock after a boat cruise at least 11 people were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds, heavy police and emergency presence along with a SWAT team that has showed up to the area of Little River... twitter/aaLB8nB5KJ

- Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) May 26, 2025

The exact motive behind the shooting remain unclear. Meanwhile, officials confirmed that multiple victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

MENAFN26052025007385015968ID1109593920

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search