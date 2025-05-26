Caught On Camera: Mass Shooting At South Carolina Beach Town Leaves 11 Injured (WATCH)
The incident unfolded around 9.30 pm, Horry County Police said in a statement posted on social media. Police did not immediately disclose the conditions of the injured or the nature of their wounds.
The shooting happened on a mostly residential street with a few boating businesses near the Intracoastal Waterway.
#BREAKING : Video footage of the moment when mass shooting took place on the dock of this boat in Little River, South Carolina.#LittleRiver #SouthCarolina #MassShooting #WatsonAvenue #Shooting #USShooting #USA #UnitedStates twitter/e4PTUjOZUg
- upuknews (@upuknews1) May 26, 2025
Video from the scene showed dozens of police cars and ambulances rushing in and out of the area.
🚨🇺🇸#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️Update reports of the mass shooting took place on the dock after a boat cruise at least 11 people were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds, heavy police and emergency presence along with a SWAT team that has showed up to the area of Little River... twitter/aaLB8nB5KJ
- Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) May 26, 2025
The exact motive behind the shooting remain unclear. Meanwhile, officials confirmed that multiple victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
