Karnataka: Heavy Rains Disrupt Life In 10 Districts; Red Alert Issued In Six
Rivers such as the Cauvery, Hemavati, Sharavati, and Netravati, which typically swell in late June or early July, are already showing significantly increased water levels. The Triveni Sangam in Bhagamandala, Kodagu, is submerged due to heavy rainfall. The Cauvery's water level has risen by six feet in a single day. Increased flow in the Sharavati River has enhanced the scenic beauty of Jog Falls. The Tunga reservoir in Gajanur, Shivamogga, is full, and 2,000 cusecs of water are being released through four gates.
Widespread impact in multiple districts
Several districts, including Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, Bidar, and Hassan, experienced heavy rainfall and strong winds on Sunday.
Two dead in rain-related incidents
An auto driver near Koppa, Chikkamagaluru, died after a tree fell on his moving vehicle due to strong winds. The deceased was identified as Ratnakar (28) from Shidlemane. In Nanjangud, Siddappa (55) and two cows were electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire.
Kodagu among worst affected
Heavy rain and winds have severely disrupted life in Kodagu district. The Triveni Sangam in Bhagamandala is completely submerged, including the bathing ghat. The Cauvery River has risen by six feet in one day, and the Edapala bridge in Madikeri taluk is underwater. Areas like Madikeri, Kushalnagar, Bhagamandala, Somwarpet, and Virajpet have suffered significant damage. Overflowing drains flooded residential areas in Virajpet. The district recorded wind speeds of 45-50 km/hr.
Fallen trees and electric poles blocked roads between Somwarpet and Madikeri and between Guddehosur and Siddapura, causing inconvenience to commuters. Around 197 electric poles have been damaged in the Madikeri division of CESC, with repair work currently underway.
Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Kodagu
With a red alert issued, the Kodagu district administration has declared a holiday for all Anganwadi centres from May 26–27. Kodagu University Vice-Chancellor Dr Ashok Sangappa Aloor also announced a two-day holiday for all constituent and affiliated government colleges under the university.
Heavy rain in Sakleshpur, Hassan district
Widespread rain and wind brought down temperatures in Sakleshpur taluk. The Hemavati River is overflowing, leading to substantial crop loss. Over 160 electric poles have fallen, causing power outages in over 90 villages for the past four days. A fish-laden lorry travelling from Mangaluru to Bengaluru overturned on National Highway 75 due to loss of control, slightly injuring the driver.
Damage reported in Dakshina Kannada
Rain has disrupted normal life in Dakshina Kannada, with rising water levels in the Netravati River and others. Seven houses have been damaged in the past two days. A total of 237 electric poles and two transformers have been damaged. With heavy rain predicted for the next five days, precautionary measures are in place. In Bantwal taluk, houses were flooded. Four people were injured when a tree fell on their moving car in Noojibalthila, Kadaba. A landslide near the Marikamba temple in Adumaroli damaged a house.
Udupi district losses
Strong winds and heavy rain in Udupi damaged more than 11 houses due to fallen trees, causing losses of over ₹7.35 lakh.
Jog falls roars back to life
In Shivamogga district, heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats has filled the Sharavati River, enhancing the splendour of Jog Falls. The Raja, Rani, Roarer, and Rocket streams are cascading in full glory, attracting tourists. Misty surroundings have added to the scenic beauty. Chakranagar in Hosanagar taluk recorded 20 cm of rain in 24 hours. Rivers like Chakra, Savehaklu, and Sharavati are flowing at full capacity. The Linganamakki reservoir, with a maximum capacity of 1819 feet, has reached 1764 feet, with an inflow of 10,954 cusecs.
Red alert for Uttara Kannada
Uttara Kannada experienced heavy rain on Sunday, especially in coastal areas. A red alert is in place until May 27. Water accumulation in Ankola from previous days was released into the sea.
Highest rainfall in Kottigehara
According to the Meteorological Department, Kottigehara in Chikkamagaluru received the highest rainfall at 21 cm as of 8:30 am Sunday. Other readings include:
- Agumbe: 19 cm Bhagamandala: 17 cm Udupi: 14 cm Puttur: 13 cm Siddapura: 11 cm Beltangadi, Kundapura, Sringeri: 10 cm each Ponnampet, Dharmasthala, Karkala, Uppinangady: 9 cm each Gerusoppa, Kota: 8 cm each Mani, Koppa, Kalasa, Hunchadakatte: 7 cm each Yellapura, Jayapura: 6 cm each Castle Rock, Mangaluru, Karwar, Kadra: 5 cm each
Alerts issued
A red alert has been issued for six districts: Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu-for the next three days. A yellow alert is in effect for Mysuru and Hassan districts.
