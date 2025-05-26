Kesari Veer: Sunil Shetty’S Film Struggles At Box Office, Fails To Cross 1 Crore In 3 Days
Sunil Shetty's Kesari Veer was released on May 23 along with the films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gumraah. The film collected 25 lakhs on its opening day. On the second day, the film did a business of 31 lakhs. On the third day, the film earned 36 lakhs. Kesari Veer has so far done a business of 92 lakhs at the Indian box office. Accordingly, the film has still not crossed the one crore mark.About Kesari Veer
Sunil Shetty's Kesari Veer is a historical action film directed by Prince Dhiman. The film is co-produced by Rajen Chauhan, Heena Chauhan, Suhraj Chauhan, and Om Chauhan. Kanubhai Chauhan of Chauhan Studio wrote the film. Along with Sunil Shetty, the film stars Sooraj Pancholi, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma in lead roles. Made on a budget of 60 crores, Kesari Veer's release was postponed twice and released on the third attempt. The film was initially supposed to be released on March 14. Then it was planned to be released on May 16, but this date was also extended, and the film was released on May 23. The film's story is set in the era when Zafar Khan, the Subedar of the Tughlaq Empire, was demolishing temples in Gujarat and forcing people to convert.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment