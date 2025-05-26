Kesari Veer: Sunil Shetty’S Film Struggles At Box Office, Fails To Cross 1 Crore In 3 Days

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Three recently released films are currently running in theaters. One of them is Sunil Shetty's film Kesari Veer. However, the film is not getting a good response at the box office. The film's condition has looked dire since its opening day. Although viewers generally like Sunil Shetty's films, Kesari Veer isn't receiving the same response. Meanwhile, the third-day collection figures have surfaced, which could shock anyone. The film's earnings are still in lakhs instead of crores. According to sacnilk, the film did a business of 36 lakhs on the third day.

Sunil Shetty's Kesari Veer was released on May 23 along with the films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gumraah. The film collected 25 lakhs on its opening day. On the second day, the film did a business of 31 lakhs. On the third day, the film earned 36 lakhs. Kesari Veer has so far done a business of 92 lakhs at the Indian box office. Accordingly, the film has still not crossed the one crore mark.

Sunil Shetty's Kesari Veer is a historical action film directed by Prince Dhiman. The film is co-produced by Rajen Chauhan, Heena Chauhan, Suhraj Chauhan, and Om Chauhan. Kanubhai Chauhan of Chauhan Studio wrote the film. Along with Sunil Shetty, the film stars Sooraj Pancholi, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma in lead roles. Made on a budget of 60 crores, Kesari Veer's release was postponed twice and released on the third attempt. The film was initially supposed to be released on March 14. Then it was planned to be released on May 16, but this date was also extended, and the film was released on May 23. The film's story is set in the era when Zafar Khan, the Subedar of the Tughlaq Empire, was demolishing temples in Gujarat and forcing people to convert.