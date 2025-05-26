5 Bhagavad Gita Quotes For Motivation And Inspiration

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Feeling down? These 5 verses from the Bhagavad Gita offer renewed energy and direction. Boost your self-confidence and face challenges with these words of wisdom.

Life can feel overwhelming. The Bhagavad Gita offers guidance. It's a psychological map for navigating life. Here are 5 verses to reignite your self-confidence.

"नैव किञ्चित्करोमीति युक्तो मन्मयः सदा। दृष्ट्वा शृण्वंस्तु स्पृशंस्ति जिघ्रन्नश्नन् गच्छन् स्वपंश्वसन्॥” (Gita 5.8)

Meaning: A self-aware person thinks, 'I am doing nothing,' even while acting. They understand actions are of the body; the soul observes. When feeling tired, remember your power is within. Act without worrying about results.

“यदा संहरते चायं कूर्मोऽङ्गानीव सर्वशः। इन्द्रियाणीन्द्रियार्थेभ्यस्तस्य प्रज्ञा प्रतिष्ठिता॥” (Gita 2.58)

Meaning: Like a turtle withdraws its limbs, one who controls their senses possesses steady wisdom. When emotions run high, step back. Understanding the situation calmly is wise. Respond, don't react.

“कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन। मा कर्मफलहेतुर्भूर्मा ते सङ्गोऽस्त्वकर्मणि॥” (Gita 2.47)

Meaning: Your right is to perform your duty, not to its fruits. Don't desire rewards or be attached to inaction. When fearing failure, remember: Act and move forward; results will follow.

“बन्धुरात्मात्मनस्तस्य येनात्मैवात्मना जितः। अनात्मनस्तु शत्रुत्वे वर्तेतात्मैव शत्रुवत्॥” (Gita 6.6)

Meaning: For those who conquer themselves, their soul becomes a friend. For those lacking self-control, their soul becomes an enemy. When angry or feeling inferior, remember: Befriend yourself first, then the world will embrace you.

“श्रेयान्स्वधर्मो विगुणः परधर्मात्स्वनुष्ठितात्। स्वधर्मे निधनं श्रेयः परधर्मो भयावहः॥” (Gita 3.35)

Meaning: Your own duty, even flawed, is superior to another's duty well performed. Death in one's own duty is preferable; another's duty is dreadful. When comparing yourself to others, remember: Your path is right for you.