China Blocking UN Sanctions On THESE 5 Jaish And Lashkar Terrorists, NIA 'Prepares Dossier'

MENAFN - Live Mint) China has repeatedly blocked proposals at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that sought a ban on Pakistan-based terrorists or designating them as global terrorists. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly prepared a dossier, highlighting the active roles of these terrorists in several terror attacks in India.

As per documents seen by the Economic Times, the dossier pointed to the role of China in blocking the sanction of five known Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT militants involved in attacks in India. These were the five terrorists were:

1. Abdul Rauf Asghar: A leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad , Asghar is the key conspirator in the terrorist attack on the Parliament House New Delhi, on December 13, 2001. He also played a key role in the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814. He is also dubbed the mastermind behind the 2016 Pathankot airbase strike. His role in the 2019 Pulwama attack was confirmed via evidence from a co-conspirator's phone, ET reported.

The first proposal to designate Rauf was submitted by India and US co-sponsorship on July 27, 2022, which was put on hold by China. On February 7, 2023, China extended the hold by three months till May 10, 2023 and finally blocked the proposal on May 10, 2023, as per documents seen by ET.

2. Sajid Mir: He is Pakistan-based top LeT Commander and was one of the main planners of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. The proposal to designate Mir before the UNSC was first mooted by India and the US in 2022 but was put on technical hold by China and finally blocked in 2023.

As per the report, the NIA now has more evidence regarding Mir's involvement in the attack following deportation of co-conspirator Tahawwur Hussain Rana from the US early this year.

3. Abdur Rehman Makki: He is the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saee . He has been the head of the LeT political affairs wing. He also served as Head of LeT's foreign relations department.

China had put a hold on the proposal in 2022 and lifted it in 2023, leading to Makki being placed in the sanctioned lists. However, official sources maintain that Pakistan has informed the UN that Makki has passed away, creating suspicion among security agencies. Makki is allegedly involved in raising funds for LeT.

4. Talha Saeed: The proposal by India and the US against LeT leader Hafiz Saeed's son, Talha Saeed , and Shahid Mehmood, deputy chief of a front for the LeT named the Falah I Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), was blocked by China since 2022.

Talha (50) has been actively involved in recruitment, fund collection, planning and executing attacks by LeT in India and Indian interests in Afghanistan, ET reported.

5. Shahid Mehmood Rehmatullah: He is Pakistan-based Deputy Chief of proscribed organisation Falah-i-lnsaniyat Foundation (FIF), a frontal organisation of terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Shahid was reportedly involved in a conspiracy to create bases and sympathisers in India by sending funds in the garb of religious work, for anti-India activities. He is wanted by the NIA in the 2018 FIF terror funding case.

The United National Security Council (UNSC) is yet to include the name of The Resistance Front (TRF ) in the list of global terrorists. The TRF , an offshoot of LeT is said to behind the April 22 Pahalgam attack.