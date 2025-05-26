Jaishankar, Canadian FM Anita Anand Discuss Strengthening India-Canada Ties Following Tensions During Trudeau's Tenure

MENAFN - Live Mint) India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, about enhancing India-Canada relations and conveyed his optimism for a fruitful tenure ahead.

In a post on the social platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Jaishankar wrote,“Appreciate the telecon with FM Anita Anand of Canada. Discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties. Wished her a very successful tenure.”

Anita Anand thanks Jainshankar

Following her conversation with India's EAM, Anita Anand expressed gratitude and emphasised on strengtheningIndia-Canada ties.

“Thank you Minister @DrSJaishankarfor the productive discussion today on strengthening Canada–India ties, deepening our economic cooperation, and advancing shared priorities. I look forward to continuing our work together,” Anand wrote on X.

| Canada PM's daughter, Belgium's Princess entangled in Harvard-Trump row India-Canada strains

The discussion between the foreign ministers comes following the strained relations between India and Canada after the former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that the Indian government was involved in the killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Nijja . This allegation was called 'malicious' and the Indian government completely denied the claim.

Jaishankar congratulated Anita Anand

Anita Anand was recently appointed as the Foreign Minister of Canada in the newly elected Carney administration. On 14 May 2025, Jaishankar congratulated Anand after her appointment. The newly elected Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, on May 13, 2025, announced a 38-member cabinet with 28 ministers and 10 Secretaries of State.

| Anita Anand becomes Canada's new foreign minister: Who is she? Canadian government's objectives

Along with announcing the new Cabinet, Carney highlighted the key priorities of the government, which include creating new economic and security relationships with the United States, tackling the cost of living, and strengthening the economy in Canada.

In a post on X, Carney wrote,“Canada, meet your new Cabinet. This is a team that is empowered and expected to lead. Together, we will create a new economic and security relationship with the United States and build a stronger economy - the strongest economy in the G7.”