Watch: PM Modi Holds Raodshow In Vadodara To Honour Armed Forces For Successful Conduct Of Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - Live Mint)Patriotic fervour gripped in Vadodara during the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in honour of the Indian armed forces for successful conduct of Operation Sindoor.

Modi began his two-day visit to Gujarat today , 26 May. During the stay in his home state, Modi will launch projects worth over ₹77,400 crore, hold roadshows in Vadodra, Bhuj and Ahmedabad and address public meetings.

This is PM Modi's first to his home state in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor – India's precision strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan earlier this month after the 22 April Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists in South Kashmir.

People were seen showering flower petals as the Prime Minister's calvacade drove past with Modi atop a black SUV.

“We are very happy that PM Modi came to meet civilians. We are happy to cheer for Operation Sindoor. India has not targeted civilians in Pakistan. We stand for humanity. We stand against terrorism,” Deepa, a student who came to attend PM Modi's road show, told news agency ANI.

Modi is also scheduled to hold roadshows in Bhuj and Ahmedabad later in the day.

After the Vadodra roadshow, Modi will inaugurate a locomotive manufacturing plant and flag off an electric locomotive from Dahod on first day of this visit today. Modi will then travel to Bhuj and launch multiple development projects worth over ₹53,400 crore. He will address gatherings at both places, according to a government statement.

The Dahod plant will produce electric locomotives of 9,000 HP for domestic purposes and for export.

These locomotives will be equipped with regenerative braking systems, and are being designed to reduce energy consumption, the statement said.

In Bhuj, the projects being launched include transmission projects for evacuating renewable power generated in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park , transmission network expansion, and an ultra super critical thermal power plant unit at Tapi.

(With inputs from PTI)