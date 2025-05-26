Watch: PM Modi Holds Raodshow In Vadodara To Honour Armed Forces For Successful Conduct Of Operation Sindoor
Modi began his two-day visit to Gujarat today , 26 May. During the stay in his home state, Modi will launch projects worth over ₹77,400 crore, hold roadshows in Vadodra, Bhuj and Ahmedabad and address public meetings.
This is PM Modi's first to his home state in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor – India's precision strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan earlier this month after the 22 April Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists in South Kashmir.Also Read | PM Modi's two-day Gujarat trip begins today. Check full itinerary here
People were seen showering flower petals as the Prime Minister's calvacade drove past with Modi atop a black SUV.
“We are very happy that PM Modi came to meet civilians. We are happy to cheer for Operation Sindoor. India has not targeted civilians in Pakistan. We stand for humanity. We stand against terrorism,” Deepa, a student who came to attend PM Modi's road show, told news agency ANI.
Modi is also scheduled to hold roadshows in Bhuj and Ahmedabad later in the day.
After the Vadodra roadshow, Modi will inaugurate a locomotive manufacturing plant and flag off an electric locomotive from Dahod on first day of this visit today. Modi will then travel to Bhuj and launch multiple development projects worth over ₹53,400 crore. He will address gatherings at both places, according to a government statement.
The Dahod plant will produce electric locomotives of 9,000 HP for domestic purposes and for export.Also Read | PM Modi roadshow: Check traffic advisory issued in Ahmedabad, routes diverted
These locomotives will be equipped with regenerative braking systems, and are being designed to reduce energy consumption, the statement said.
In Bhuj, the projects being launched include transmission projects for evacuating renewable power generated in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park , transmission network expansion, and an ultra super critical thermal power plant unit at Tapi.
(With inputs from PTI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment