New Imagery Reveals Part Of Pakistani Base Razed After Indian Airstrikes

MENAFN - Live Mint) The damage caused by India's missile strikes to Pakistan's crucial Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi could be more significant than previously thought as new satellite imagery shows the entire operations complex near the site of a strike has been demolished.

The new satellite image s from May 23 showing the demolition of the operations complex were posted on social media by Damien Symon, a geo-intelligence researcher at The Intel Lab, on Sunday. Earlier satellite images had shown that the strike had hit some structures and destroyed two specialised military trucks.

| Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif admits India's missiles hit Nur Khan Airbase

The Nur Khan airbase at Chaklala in Rawalpindi is located a short distance from the Strategic Plans Division, which oversees Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, and the army's General Headquarters. The airbase is home to C-130 transport aircraft and surveillance platforms.

The demolition of the entire complex near the site of India's strike suggests the attack's effect“went beyond the two special-purpose trucks - possibly presenting a broader footprint of the damage”, Symon said in a social media post.

| India hits key Pakistani military base: What makes Nur Khan crucial?

Satellite imagery dated May 23 revealed the operations complex near the site of the Indian strike on Nur Khan airbase was demolished by the administration of the facility, Symon told HT.

“This site was approximately 7,000 square feet, close to the blast zone where two specialised military trucks were previously identified as destroyed. However, its proximity likely exposed it to significant physical and systemic damage, possibly affecting wiring, internal components, and structural integrity,” he said.

| Twins die due to botched delivery by nurses on doctor's video call instructions

The decision by the facility's administration to dismantle the complex altogether suggests“restoration was either uneconomical or not viable due to the level of damage, further hinting at a more substantial damage footprint than previously assessed”, he said.

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 that killed 26 civilians. India's strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistani triggered four days of intense clashes with drones, missiles and long-range weapons that ended with an understanding on stopping military actions on May 10.

| Operation Sindoor: Why did India target 'terror nursery' Muridke Markaz in Pak?

India's counter-strikes on May 10 targeted eight Pakistani airbases, including Nur Khan airbase. People familiar with the matter said most of the airbases were hit with the air-launched version of the BrahMos cruise missile.