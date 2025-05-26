Prominent Pakistani Journalist Latif Baloch Shot Dead In Balochistan

Latif Baloch, a local journalist, was shot dead by unidentified armed men at his home in Awaran, Balochistan, on Saturday, May 24. According to police reports, the assailants stormed his residence and fatally shot him.

Balochistan police have launched an investigation into the killing. Authorities are yet to identify the perpetrators or establish a motive.

The murder has sparked outrage among journalists across Pakistan, who view it as a serious blow to press freedom in the volatile Balochistan province. Media outlets and rights groups have condemned the killing.

Liaqat Baloch, deputy leader of Jamaat-e-Islami and former Pakistani parliament member, denounced the murder as a grim reminder of the dangers journalists face in conflict-prone areas. He called for urgent measures to protect media workers.

Latif Baloch was a prominent reporter known for covering sensitive issues, especially the ongoing conflict between the military and insurgents in Balochistan. His work highlighted the province's unrest and human rights concerns.

Previous attacks have targeted local journalists in Balochistan and neighboring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with several killed under similar circumstances. Reporters Without Borders has expressed growing concern over the rising number of journalist murders in Pakistan.

This trend threatens the safety of media personnel and undermines freedom of expression in the region. Authorities face increasing pressure to provide security and ensure justice for slain journalists.

The international community and press freedom organizations continue to call on Pakistan's government to take stronger actions against violence targeting journalists and uphold the fundamental right to report without fear.

