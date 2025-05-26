Taliban Begin Crackdown On Pakistan-Linked Militants Operating From Afghanistan: Express Tribune

Recent closed-door talks between a Pakistani delegation led by Muhammad Sadiq Khan, Pakistan's Special Representative, and Amir Khan Muttaqi, Taliban Foreign Minister, marked a significant shift in Taliban policy. For the first time since their return to power, the Taliban have begun cracking down on individuals encouraging attacks inside Pakistan.

According to Express Tribune sources, over 70 militants, primarily Afghan nationals linked to plans following the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir, have been detained, earning Islamabad's tentative trust.

China is believed to be playing a crucial behind-the-scenes role in facilitating dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan. On May 21, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted an informal trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan in Beijing. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed in principle to exchange ambassadors, signaling a normalization of diplomatic ties.

For years, Pakistan struggled to convince the Taliban to take decisive action against terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan soil. However, during the March talks in Kabul, Pakistani officials, including military and intelligence representatives, sensed a genuine change in Taliban approach. Islamabad now believes the Taliban are primarily focused on“business” and appear serious about addressing Pakistan's security concerns.

Sources confirmed that many Afghans under Taliban rule who were recruiting or supporting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants are now imprisoned and facing legal actions. These developments followed growing evidence presented by Islamabad showing increased involvement of Afghan nationals in TTP-backed attacks within Pakistan, which heightened tensions and prompted Islamabad's demands for accountability.

Since the crackdown began, Pakistan has witnessed a noticeable drop in suicide bombings and terrorist attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These efforts have helped improve diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the Taliban government. The positive momentum paved the way for Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, to visit Kabul on April 19-the first such high-level Pakistani visit since the Taliban takeover.

Both sides agreed on several confidence-building measures during the visit, including Taliban assurances not to allow Afghanistan soil to be used against Pakistan. Pakistan reciprocated by easing some trade restrictions, such as removing banking guarantee requirements for Afghan importers. Islamabad has expressed cautious optimism but insists the Taliban take irreversible steps toward lasting peace.

Meanwhile, India continues to emphasize expanding ties with the Taliban, despite its tense relationship with Pakistan. Following the April 22 Pahalgam incident and subsequent cross-border exchanges with Pakistan, India recently resumed visa issuance to Afghan citizens after a four-year hiatus. New Delhi insists it will not allow Pakistan to hinder its relations with the Taliban, intensifying the regional diplomatic competition.

Pakistan has previously accused India of involvement in terrorist attacks on its soil, including in Balochistan, though Indian officials deny such claims. The evolving dynamics between Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, and China highlight the complex geopolitical contest shaping South Asia's security landscape.

