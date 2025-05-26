Europe-Japan GCAP Fighter Racing Against China's Rising Air Power

MENAFN - Asia Times) The UK, Japan and Italy are turbocharging their sixth-generation Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) stealth fighter ambitions in a race to outpace China's fast-rising and now battle-proven airpower.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) recently reported that GCAP's acceleration reflects growing concern over China's growing edge in military technology. That was on display in the recent India-Pakistan skirmishes, where Pakistan's Chinese-made fighters reportedly downed at least one of India's French-made Rafales.

Brigadier General Edoardo de Santo of Italy's Leonardo SpA , the lead Italian partner in the tri-national venture, defended the decade-long project at the Defence and Security Equipment International conference held this month near Tokyo, stating it was essential for confronting future threats.

Formalized in 2023, GCAP is set to deliver a fighter by 2035 that surpasses fifth-generation aircraft like the F-35 in stealth, sensor integration and battlefield coordination, effectively serving as an airborne command hub for drones and networked assets.

With each partner, Leonardo, BAE Systems (UK) , and Japan's JAIEC (Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement Co.), holding equal stakes in a new UK-based joint firm, the program is positioned to replace both the Eurofighter Typhoon and Japan's F-2 jets. While specific costs remain undisclosed, the UK has already committed 14 billion pounds (US$19 billion).

Recent reports indicate Saudi Arabia may join the program, with Australia and India viewed as potential export markets. De Santo emphasized the dual-use nature of the fighter's advanced technologies, underscoring its strategic and economic significance.

To outpace China and remain relevant in the Indo-Pacific, the GCAP must deliver a survivable, long-range sixth-generation fighter without falling prey to past procurement failures, export pitfalls and geopolitical risks.

As to why sixth-generation aircraft would be essential in the Indo-Pacific, Justin Bronk mentions in a March 2025 article for the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) that such aircraft are essential in the theater due to the vast operational distances and the vulnerability of aerial refueling assets.