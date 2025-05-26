Europe-Japan GCAP Fighter Racing Against China's Rising Air Power
The South China Morning Post (SCMP) recently reported that GCAP's acceleration reflects growing concern over China's growing edge in military technology. That was on display in the recent India-Pakistan skirmishes, where Pakistan's Chinese-made fighters reportedly downed at least one of India's French-made Rafales.
Brigadier General Edoardo de Santo of Italy's Leonardo SpA , the lead Italian partner in the tri-national venture, defended the decade-long project at the Defence and Security Equipment International conference held this month near Tokyo, stating it was essential for confronting future threats.
Formalized in 2023, GCAP is set to deliver a fighter by 2035 that surpasses fifth-generation aircraft like the F-35 in stealth, sensor integration and battlefield coordination, effectively serving as an airborne command hub for drones and networked assets.
With each partner, Leonardo, BAE Systems (UK) , and Japan's JAIEC (Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement Co.), holding equal stakes in a new UK-based joint firm, the program is positioned to replace both the Eurofighter Typhoon and Japan's F-2 jets. While specific costs remain undisclosed, the UK has already committed 14 billion pounds (US$19 billion).
Recent reports indicate Saudi Arabia may join the program, with Australia and India viewed as potential export markets. De Santo emphasized the dual-use nature of the fighter's advanced technologies, underscoring its strategic and economic significance.
To outpace China and remain relevant in the Indo-Pacific, the GCAP must deliver a survivable, long-range sixth-generation fighter without falling prey to past procurement failures, export pitfalls and geopolitical risks.
As to why sixth-generation aircraft would be essential in the Indo-Pacific, Justin Bronk mentions in a March 2025 article for the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) that such aircraft are essential in the theater due to the vast operational distances and the vulnerability of aerial refueling assets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment