How The West Can Stop Israel And End Gaza's 'Intolerable' Suffering
Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu – who the International Criminal Court (ICC) alleges is responsible for war crimes in Gaza – responded angrily. He accused the leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris of offering Hamas a“huge prize” for its October 7 attack on Israel.
This drew a rebuttal from the British foreign secretary, David Lammy, who declared that“opposing the expansion of a war that's killed thousands of children is not rewarding Hamas.” So, what action can Israel's Western allies take over its offensive in Gaza?
The most realistic option is probably the recognition of Palestinian statehood. The Netanyahu government has expressed fierce opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state, saying recently it would be a“win for terrorism.”
But this recognition would send a strong message of support for a two-state solution, which most of the world has long seen as the only way to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. And the UK, along with Canada, has said it is joining a French initiative to recognize Palestine as a state at a June conference in New York, organised to advance a two-state solution.
By doing so, the UK, France and Canada would join 160 states that already recognize Palestine. These include 11 states in the EU: Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.
