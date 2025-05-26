403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 26 (KUNA) --
1975 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree putting state properties, auditing, budget, retirement and investment bodies under the purview of the finance ministry.
1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree regulating ownership of apartments at the real estate registration department.
1976 -- Agricultural Food Products Company was established in Kuwait with a capital of KD 10 million, with a mandate to boost local agricultural production.
1980 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree acquiring Kuwait communications company's shares.
1995 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah donated 500,000 Sterling Pounds to a fund established by British MP Emma Nicholson to build a hospital for Iraqi refugees in Iran and developing an educational program for children refugees.
2003 -- Kuwait's Minister of Oil Dr. Adel Al-Sabeeh acquired a Gulf patent for a water cooler device used for homes.
2004 -- Kuwaiti authorities inaugurated a venture for treating construction waste. The project, executed a 10,000-sqm plot of land, was designed to recycle construction material such as concrete and steel.
2006 -- Renowned director Abdulaziz Al-Mansour passed away at age of 60.
2008 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah decorated Spanish King Juan Carlos Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order in appreciation of his contributions to boosting bilateral relations. King Juan Carlos decorates Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad with the Order of Civil Merit.
2013 -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) won an award from Britain's Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) and the safety award from the British Safety Council.
2022 -- Kuwait Airways hammered out an agreement with Qatar Airways for transferring fans from and to Doha as of November 21, 2022 to attend World Cup matches. (end)
gta
1975 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree putting state properties, auditing, budget, retirement and investment bodies under the purview of the finance ministry.
1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree regulating ownership of apartments at the real estate registration department.
1976 -- Agricultural Food Products Company was established in Kuwait with a capital of KD 10 million, with a mandate to boost local agricultural production.
1980 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree acquiring Kuwait communications company's shares.
1995 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah donated 500,000 Sterling Pounds to a fund established by British MP Emma Nicholson to build a hospital for Iraqi refugees in Iran and developing an educational program for children refugees.
2003 -- Kuwait's Minister of Oil Dr. Adel Al-Sabeeh acquired a Gulf patent for a water cooler device used for homes.
2004 -- Kuwaiti authorities inaugurated a venture for treating construction waste. The project, executed a 10,000-sqm plot of land, was designed to recycle construction material such as concrete and steel.
2006 -- Renowned director Abdulaziz Al-Mansour passed away at age of 60.
2008 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah decorated Spanish King Juan Carlos Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order in appreciation of his contributions to boosting bilateral relations. King Juan Carlos decorates Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad with the Order of Civil Merit.
2013 -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) won an award from Britain's Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) and the safety award from the British Safety Council.
2022 -- Kuwait Airways hammered out an agreement with Qatar Airways for transferring fans from and to Doha as of November 21, 2022 to attend World Cup matches. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment