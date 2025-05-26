Vusal Pashayev Makes Azerbaijan Premier League Debut In Sumgait's Final Match
During the 36th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, another young footballer has made his debut, Azernews reports.
Vusal Pashayev, a player from the team, was given the opportunity to play in the final round of the season. He made his first appearance in the match between Sabail and Sumgait. A graduate of Sumgait's youth academy, Pashayev debuted in the Premier League at just 17 years and 171 days old. Sumgait secured a 4-1 victory on the away game.
The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.
Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).
The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.
The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.
Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.
The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. Qarabağ FC won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.
The 2024–25 Azerbaijan Premier League is the 33rd season of the Azerbaijan Premier League.
On April 27, 2025, in the 32nd round of the Premier League, Qarabağ FC secured the championship with four rounds remaining after drawing 1–1 against Sabah, thus becoming Premier League champions for the 12th time in their history and for the 4th consecutive time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment