9 India-Backed Militants Killed In Security Operations Across KP
The first operation was conducted in Dera Ismail Khan after intelligence reports indicated the presence of militants in the area. I
SPR said the hideout was effectively targeted and four militants were killed in an intense exchange of fire.
In a second operation in Tank, security forces gunned down two India-sponsored militants during a fierce gunfight.
The third operation took place in the Bagh area of Khyber district, where three more militants were eliminated.
ISPR confirmed that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who were actively involved in multiple terrorist attacks across the region.
Clearance operations are ongoing in the affected areas. The military reiterated its resolve to root out the menace of terrorism, especially elements being supported by hostile foreign agencies.
