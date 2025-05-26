403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Soulful Melodies Enchant Audience At AAFT Musical Evening
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – In a spellbinding evening that touched every heart, the exceptionally talented musical duo Puja Mehra Gupta and Rajiv Gupta delivered a mesmerizing live performance at AAFT School of Music, Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, leaving the audience in awe with their harmonious blend of melody and emotion. The event was designed by International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry.
The event was inaugurated by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Marwah Studios, who emphasized the profound power of music in fostering peace, unity, and emotional well-being.“Music transcends boundaries-it connects souls, heals hearts, and inspires greatness,” said Dr. Marwah while inaugurating the program.
With a soul-stirring repertoire, Puja Mehra Gupta and Rajiv Gupta created an unforgettable atmosphere, captivating the audience with each note. Their performance was a seamless blend of classical elegance and contemporary charm, making the evening a celebration of India's rich musical heritage.
Expressing their heartfelt gratitude, the duo thanked Dr. Sandeep Marwah for the opportunity and for his unwavering commitment to promoting art and culture at an international level.
The grand musical evening concluded on a high patriotic note, as the final performance evoked a wave of national pride and emotional resonance, transforming the ambiance into one of unity and revere
Other articles by AAFT
The event was inaugurated by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Marwah Studios, who emphasized the profound power of music in fostering peace, unity, and emotional well-being.“Music transcends boundaries-it connects souls, heals hearts, and inspires greatness,” said Dr. Marwah while inaugurating the program.
With a soul-stirring repertoire, Puja Mehra Gupta and Rajiv Gupta created an unforgettable atmosphere, captivating the audience with each note. Their performance was a seamless blend of classical elegance and contemporary charm, making the evening a celebration of India's rich musical heritage.
Expressing their heartfelt gratitude, the duo thanked Dr. Sandeep Marwah for the opportunity and for his unwavering commitment to promoting art and culture at an international level.
The grand musical evening concluded on a high patriotic note, as the final performance evoked a wave of national pride and emotional resonance, transforming the ambiance into one of unity and revere
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Other articles by AAFT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment