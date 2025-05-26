403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
R&R Insurance Enhances Compliance And Security With Rpost Registered Email Services
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) After a trusted recommendation from Assurex Global, R&R Insurance Services adopted RPost's Registered Email services to improve the security and compliance of its client, broker, and carrier communications. Since implementing the solution, R&R has required all 175 employees across four office locations to send sensitive and high-value email communications through RPost, helping them mitigate errors and omissions (E&O) risks and ensuring full compliance with HIPAA, GLB, and SOX regulations.
The seamless integration of RPost with Vertafore's AMS 360 Agency Management System was a key factor in the decision.“RPost gave us a simple, secure, and court-admissible way to prove delivery and compliance,” said IT Director Mr. Rynders.“It works directly from the user's desktop to the recipient's inbox without needing special software, delivering end-to-end encryption and legal proof of email transactions through RPost's Registered ReceiptTM.”
for more information:
The seamless integration of RPost with Vertafore's AMS 360 Agency Management System was a key factor in the decision.“RPost gave us a simple, secure, and court-admissible way to prove delivery and compliance,” said IT Director Mr. Rynders.“It works directly from the user's desktop to the recipient's inbox without needing special software, delivering end-to-end encryption and legal proof of email transactions through RPost's Registered ReceiptTM.”
for more information:
Company :-RPost
User :- RPost Inc
Email :...Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment