Advancing Mining Feasibility Expertise With CMPFTM Program By The Chartered Institute Of Professional Certifications

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches Certified Mining Project Feasibility and Financial Evaluation Manager (CMPFTM) Program

- Bok Yan LoSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications ( ), a globally recognized authority in certified executive programs and professional development, is proud to announce the launch of one of its latest professional designations, the Certified Mining Project Feasibility and Financial Evaluation Manager (CMPFTM) program. Developed in collaboration with top mining economists, financial analysts, and project evaluation experts, this certification is designed to equip professionals with the comprehensive expertise required to evaluate, model, and drive the financial success of mining projects globally.The CMPFTM program addresses the growing need for skilled professionals capable of assessing mining project feasibility and conducting robust financial evaluations, critical in today's capital-intensive and high-risk mining environment. Participants who complete this certification will gain a strategic edge in project evaluation, financial modeling, investment appraisal, and risk management, positioning them as leaders in the mining and resource development sectors.The program's rigorous curriculum covers all key aspects of mining feasibility and financial assessment, including resource estimation, technical analysis, capital and operating cost modeling, discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation, risk and scenario analysis, ESG impact assessment, and investment decision-making. Designed with real-world application in mind, the CMPFTM program integrates case studies, practical modeling exercises, and industry simulations to ensure deep understanding and actionable skills.“Mining project feasibility and financial evaluation are at the heart of investment decisions in the global mining industry,” said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications.“With the CMPFTM program, we are setting a new benchmark for professional excellence in the mining sector-providing individuals with the knowledge and tools to deliver accurate evaluations, mitigate financial risk, and ensure long-term project viability.”The CMPFTM certification is held to the highest standards of academic and professional excellence and is internationally recognized for its relevance, rigor, and industry alignment. Upon successful completion of the CMPFTM program and passing the certification exam, participants will earn the prestigious CMPFTM designation. This globally respected credential is awarded exclusively to professionals who demonstrate advanced competency in mining project feasibility and financial evaluation, further validating their capabilities to employers, stakeholders, and industry peers.For more information about the CMPFTM program and to register, please visit the following website:To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to: learning/courses/cmpfAbout Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

Certified Mining Project Feasibility and Financial Evaluation Manager (CMPFTM)

