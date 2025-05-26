Veteran's Memoir Quiet Heroes Shares An Unfiltered Look At War, Brotherhood, And The Road Back Home
In Quiet Heroes, Burke shares vivid personal recollections of his time serving in the U.S. Navy, including missions deep in the jungles of Vietnam and life aboard a naval vessel. The book reveals not only the intensity of combat but also the strength of the friendships formed during wartime-bonds that would endure long after the fighting ended.
After returning from service, Burke found a new outlet for the high-octane intensity of war: dirt track racing. Over the next 22 years, he competed in races across the country, using the adrenaline-fueled sport to process and push past the weight of his wartime experiences.
Larry Burke was born and raised in New Jersey. He planned to play semi-professional hockey before he was drafted into the military. After his 4-year military duty, he returned to the U.S. and lived in Wisconsin and began to race cars on dirt racetracks as a hobby and a way to burn off excess adrenaline. Larry eventually moved back to New Jersey and continued to race cars for 22 years. In 2017, his Vietnam War buddy, Carl, convinced him to move to Florida, where he met his wife. Larry lives in Freeport, Florida with his wife Darla, and their dog Darla. They now enjoy travelling in their RV to watch Sprint Car racing around the country.
