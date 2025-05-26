Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Market To Witness Robust Growth To Reach USD 10,117.7 Million By 2034

Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Market

Market sees strong growth amid rising demand for rapid, high-throughput diagnostics and advancements in molecular biology automation

- Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Consultant. Future Market InsightsNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global automated nucleic acid extraction systems market is set to experience significant growth, driven by the rising demand for efficient diagnostic solutions. From an estimated USD 4,643.3 million in 2024, the market is expected to soar to USD 10,117.7 million by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% over the forecast period. This growth comes on the heels of a solid market performance in 2023, which saw the sector generate USD 4,295.4 million in revenue, signaling an accelerating adoption of automated diagnostic technologies globally.As the world faces an increasing need for rapid and accurate diagnostic tools, automated nucleic acid extraction systems have emerged as essential in ensuring timely disease detection, particularly for genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases. These systems are playing a crucial role in enhancing diagnostic capabilities and improving patient outcomes across various healthcare settings.Explore Key Trends in the Market: Request Your Sample Report!Automated nucleic acid extraction systems play a pivotal role in this evolving landscape by enabling the efficient and high-quality isolation of DNA and RNA from various biological samples. These systems offer superior precision and speed, making them indispensable for clinical and research applications.With continuous advancements in molecular diagnostics and an increasing focus on personalized medicine, the market for automated nucleic acid extraction systems is expected to witness sustained momentum over the next decade. Industry players are investing heavily in innovation to enhance automation capabilities, improve throughput, and expand applications in diverse healthcare settings.As healthcare providers and laboratories prioritize efficiency and accuracy in diagnostics, automated nucleic acid extraction systems will remain at the forefront of modern medical advancements, shaping the future of precision medicine and disease management.Market Trends to Watch1. Shift Toward Fully Automated WorkflowsLaboratories are moving toward end-to-end automation, incorporating nucleic acid extraction systems with PCR, sequencing, and data analysis tools to create seamless workflows. This integration enhances efficiency, minimizes errors, and supports high-throughput applications.2. Growing Adoption of Point-of-Care & Portable SystemsWith the rise of decentralized testing, portable and compact automated nucleic acid extraction systems are gaining traction. These solutions enable rapid on-site diagnostics in remote areas, improving accessibility to molecular testing.3. Increased Utilization in Infectious Disease TestingThe demand for rapid and reliable pathogen detection is growing, particularly for viruses like SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and HIV. Automated nucleic acid extraction plays a vital role in ensuring accurate and scalable molecular diagnostics.4. AI & Machine Learning IntegrationArtificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are being integrated into automated extraction systems to optimize workflows, predict potential errors, and enhance efficiency. AI-powered quality control mechanisms improve sample integrity and reduce failures.Expanding Market Need: Access Our Full Report for In-Depth Analysis and Trends!Key Takeaways.India is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2034, indicating strong market growth potential..China follows closely with a 6.7% CAGR, reflecting its expanding market dynamics..South Korea is expected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR, showing significant development in its industry..Spain (3.6%), Canada (3.0%), and France (2.6%) demonstrate moderate growth rates..Germany (1.8%) and the United States (1.7%) show relatively slower growth compared to emerging markets.Market Forecast (2024-2034)The automated nucleic acid extraction systems market is expected to witness significant expansion, with a projected CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the high single-digit to double-digit range over the next decade. Key growth factors include:.Increased adoption in hospitals, diagnostic labs, and research institutes.Rising funding in genomics and biotechnology.Regulatory advancements favoring automated diagnostic tools.Expansion of molecular testing beyond healthcare, including agriculture and food safetyThe future of automated nucleic acid extraction systems is driven by technological innovations, increased adoption in molecular diagnostics, and the rising demand for precision medicine. As automation continues to redefine laboratory workflows, stakeholders in healthcare, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals must embrace these advancements to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.With automation paving the way for faster, more accurate nucleic acid extraction, the market is set to witness remarkable growth, transforming the landscape of molecular biology and diagnostics.Competitive LandscapeMarket players are actively adopting strategic approaches to strengthen their competitive positions and expand market share. Key strategies include product differentiation through new product launches, strategic acquisitions, and collaborations with partners to enhance their product portfolios for global market expansion.Recent Industry Developments in the Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Market.August 2024 – QIAGEN expanded its Master Collaboration Agreement with AstraZeneca to develop and commercialize companion diagnostics (CDx) for AstraZeneca's pipeline therapies targeting chronic diseases..October 2023 – QIAGEN and Myriad Genetics entered a new master collaboration agreement to develop companion diagnostic tests in oncology. This partnership aims to provide innovative solutions to pharmaceutical companies, enabling the development of proprietary cancer tests for the U.S. clinical market and globally distributable companion diagnostic test kits.Key Players in the Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems Market.Thermo Fisher Scientific.Autogen, Inc..QIAGEN.ELITechGroup.Analytik Jena AG.bioMérieux SA.Aurora Biomed Inc..Biosynex Group.GENOLUTION.BioChain Institute Inc..Promega Corporation.Roche Diagnostics.Bioneer Corporation.Taigen Bioscience CorporationOptimize Your Healthcare Strategy with Market Insights!Key Segments of Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems MarketBy Type:In terms of type, the industry is divided into instruments, kits and consumables.By End User:In the terms of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centres, forensic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and academic research institutes.By Regions:Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countriesContact UsFuture Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.