Barca End Season With A Win As Athletic Bilbao Says Goodbye To De Marcos

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, May 26 (IANS) FC Barcelona ended the season with a 3-0 win away to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday in a game where neither side had anything significant at stake.

The match began after both teams gave a guard of honour to Athletic Bilbao defender Oscar de Marcos, who was making his 573rd and final appearance after 16 years with the club.

Two goals in just three minutes from Robert Lewandowski put Barca 2-0 ahead in the first half, with the third coming from Dani Olmo's penalty, moments after De Marcos received an emotional send-off as he left the pitch at San Mames for the last time, reports Xinhua.

Alexander Sorloth ended the season with a hat trick to take his tally of league goals to 20 as Atletico Madrid won 4-0 away to Girona, while Yeremy Pino, Pape Gueye (twice) and Alex Baena scored in Villarreal's 4-2 victory at home to Sevilla.

Saturday's matches saw Leganes relegated to the second division despite a 3-0 home win over Valladolid, due to Espanyol's 2-0 victory at home to Las Palmas, which saved the Barcelona-based side from the drop.

Celta Vigo's 2-1 win in Getafe, secured by Iago Aspas' 80th-minute goal, guaranteed the team from northwest Spain a place in the UEFA Europa League.

Rayo Vallecano drew 0-0 at home to Mallorca and will enter the Conference League qualifier, while Osasuna's 1-1 draw away to Alaves means the Pamplona club finishes ninth and misses out on European competition.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Real Madrid bid farewell to coach Carlo Ancelotti and Luka Modric with a 2-0 win at home to Real Sociedad. The club confirmed Xabi Alonso as Ancelotti's successor at midday on Sunday. The weekend also saw Levante promoted to La Liga after a 3-2 win away to Burgos.