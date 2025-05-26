403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
On Emirati Writers Day.. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Is A Beacon Of Knowledge And Inspiration For Emirati Talents
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 25 May 2025: As you step onto the fifth floor of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, you are immediately drawn in by its doors and its diverse sections. You would also notice the large numbers of youth and school students of various nationalities and ages who are visiting. These young visitors come to the library seeking sources of knowledge and participating in the workshops and reading events hosted by the library throughout the year. On Emirati Writers Day, the Emirates Library stands out as the heart of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. It is a cultural hub that celebrates the creativity of Emirati writers by highlighting their literary and intellectual contributions. It houses works by Emirati authors across a variety of fields and languages, reflecting the diversity and richness of the Emirati cultural landscape. It also boasts a valuable collection of significant publications by prominent Emirati literary figures, including Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Dr. Saeed Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Dr. Hamad Mohammed bin Sarai, Kholoud Al Mualla, Amna Al Darmaki, Ali Abu Al Reesh, Sarah Al Ahbabi, Noura Al Khouri, among others. This support is embodied in its unwavering commitment to fostering local creativity through unique initiatives that empower talented Emirati writers and employees in their writing and publishing careers, while also promoting their presence on the cultural landscape. The library organises panel discussions, reading sessions, poetry evenings, book signings, and specialised workshops, and sponsors new book releases by Emirati creatives and employees. This interest stems from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's vision to support Emirati talents and bolster the presence of Emirati writers in the Arab and international cultural realm. Emirati culture With a wealth of knowledge spanning over 70,000 books in Arabic, English, French, Russian, Hindi, German, and other languages, the Emirates Library highlights various aspects of Emirati culture and covers thousands of fields for researchers, interested individuals, and students of all ages and nationalities. The Emirates Library includes collections that document the UAE's history, geography, politics, and rich heritage. It also has books and research papers on society, law, literature, music, and local cuisine, as well as materials on the environment and natural resources, making it a comprehensive reference on Emirati identity Emirati talents A team of hardworking Emirati professionals lead the Emirates Library. They are a dedicated team who is passionate about knowledge and community service. The team includes Fatma Lootah, Assistant Library Officer at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, who plays a vital role in welcoming visitors and enriching their cultural experience. Lootah said: 'In my work at the Emirates Library, I always ensure that the visitors' experience is smooth, enjoyable, and informative. I use the e-catalog system to help them access the books they are looking for, and I provide recommendations based on their interests and research topics, especially those related to the history, heritage, and leaders of the UAE.' Lootah added: 'This is part of the collective effort of qualified Emirati talents who are trained according to the highest international standards. This team is committed to creating a welcoming environment that reflects the values of Emirati hospitality, and seeks to stimulate a culture of reading and learning among everyone, from children to researchers.' A library that keeps pace with the future The Emirates Library offers an integrated experience that combines advanced infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities to meet the needs of visitors of all ages and interests. It includes spaces for individual and group reading and study, featuring comfortable seating that maintains privacy, tables equipped with power outlets for charging electronic devices, and open and enclosed areas that provide a quiet environment. The library also caters to the needs of people of determination through a design that provides easy access and mobility, with dedicated ramps and walkways, and wheelchair-friendly spaces. The library is home to a wide range of books in modern academic and professional fields, including sanitary and municipal engineering, environmental technology, information resources, and mathematics, in addition to specialisations in public relations, marketing, advertising, business administration, digital currencies, economics, Islamic banking, startup management, human resources, local law, and more, forming an integrated knowledge platform to serve the needs of readers and visitors of all backgrounds. Most read books Some of the most widely read books in the Emirates Library are: 'Zayed: A Mark on the Forefront of History', 'Zayed, Man who Built a Nation', and 'Zayed from Challenges to Union'. These books document the journey of the UAE's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and highlight his wisdom and achievements that laid the foundations for the union and built the nation's renaissance. Furthermore, other widely read books are: 'Khalifa: Journey into the Future', which highlights the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in leading the UAE; 'Father of Dubai', and the book of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid 'my story', which document inspiring leadership experiences that made a local and global impact. Some of the most widely read Emirati heritage books are 'From Emirati Heritage', 'Folk Games in the UAE', and 'Heritage of the UAE', which are important resources for understanding authentic traditions, customs, and national identity. Nine sublibraries and an Information Centre The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library comprises nine sublibraries, in addition to the Information Centre located on the ground floor. The library offers visitors a unique experience through a wide range of books, periodicals, manuscripts, and maps, available in more than 90 languages. The library also provides access to one billion e-resources and eight databases rich in diverse research and educational content, including academic theses, doctoral dissertations, and master's theses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment