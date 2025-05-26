Putin 'Has Gone Absolutely CRAZY': Trump Weighs Sanctions, Warns Of Russia's Downfall If...

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "has gone absolutely CRAZY!" as the latter launched massive airstrikes and 'biggest ever' drone attacks in Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

Trump posted on Truth social media, "I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!"

The US President said missiles and drones are being shot into cities in Ukraine, "for no reason whatsoever."

"He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I'm not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever," Trump added.

Trump has expressed admiration for Putin in the past, but has in recent weeks shown growing frustration with Moscow's position in truce negotiations with Kyiv, which are deadlocked.

'Downfall of Russia'

Trump suggested that capturing all of Ukraine would lead to the "downfall of Russia".

"I've always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!," Trump said.

He said like Russia, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky "is doing his country no favors."

"Likewise, President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it better stop," Trump said.

Trump weighing Russia sanctions: 'What the hell..'

Donald Trump said he was“absolutely” considering new sanctions against Russia. His statement came after Russia launched a second night of deadly missile and drone strikes across much of Ukraine.

When asked if he is considering imposing more sanctions on Russia, Trump told reporters in New Jersey on Sunday before boarding Air Force One, "Absolutely".

“He's killing a lot of people. I don't know what's wrong with him. What the hell happened to him, right?“He's killing a lot of people. I am not happy about that," Trump said, as per a video shared by RT news.

"I've known him a long time, always gotten along with him, but he's sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don't like it at all," Trump was quoted by AFP as saying.

'Not Trump's war'

Trump said in a post on TRUTH the Russia-Ukraine war should never have started if he were the president that time.

"This is a war that would never have started if I were President. This is Zelenskyy's, Putin's, and Biden's War, not“Trump's,” I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires, that have been started through Gross Incompetence and Hatred," Trump said.

Russia's 'biggest ever drone attack' on Ukraine

As many as 13 people were killed as Russia launched a record number of drones against Ukraine overnight to Sunday, officials said.

According to AFP, Ukraine's emergency services described an atmosphere of "terror" amid a second straight night of massive Russian air strikes, including on the capital Kyiv.

Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine came as the two countries completed their biggest prisoner swap since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, with 1,000 captured soldiers and civilian prisoners sent back by each side.

Trump and Putin held a two-hour phone call on Monday after which the US leader said Moscow and Kyiv would "immediately start negotiations towards a ceasefire."

Putin has made no commitment to pause his three-year invasion of Ukraine, announcing only a vague proposal to work on a "memorandum" outlining Moscow's demands for peace.