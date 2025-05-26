Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Romantic Comedy Earns THIS; Check

2025-05-26 12:01:10
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rajkummar Rao's 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' rocked the box office on its third day, earning ₹11.51 crore, bringing the total to ₹28.01 crore. Wamiqa Gabbi's look is also a hit with the audience.Bhool Chuk Maaf performed well in its first 2 days. Here are the early estimates for day 3 and the total earnings so far.Bhool Chuk Maaf earned 7 crores on its opening day and 9.5 crores on the second day.Rajkummar Rao's film saw a jump on Sunday, earning 11.51 crores (early estimates) by 10 pm.The movie has earned a total of ₹ 28.01 Cr (early estimates) by day 3. It is directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Maddock Films and Amazon Prime Video.Bhool Chuk Maaf stars Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain.

