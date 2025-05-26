Unlucky Zodiac Signs, May 26: Who'll Face Trouble, Challenges, And Conflicts?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Unlucky Signs of May 26, 2025: Monday, May 26th, will be a troublesome day for 5 zodiac signs. The day will be spent in disputes. There will be a fear of deteriorating health. You may have to visit the hospital.

Unlucky Signs of May 26, 2025: Monday, May 26th will be very troublesome for 5 zodiac signs. Despite your best efforts, you won't be able to improve your situation. The day will be spent in useless disputes. There will be a fear of deteriorating health, leading to hospital visits. These are today's unlucky signs: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces.

A big business deal might slip away. Partnerships could face losses. Avoid lending money. Negative thinking can worsen your problems. Business profits will be limited. Not a good day for love life. You'll be troubled by children.

Take care of your health. Not a good day for job seekers. Expenses could be high. Stay away from property matters today. Avoid big business deals. You'll be worried about your mother's health. Be careful with business transactions.

Don't sign any documents without reading them. You might have to do something you don't want to. Superiors won't be happy with your work. Risk of minor injuries. Drive carefully. Potential for workplace arguments. Avoid legal entanglements.

Control your speech to avoid arguments. Be cautious with investments. Potential for financial loss. Job-related stress is likely. Don't interfere in others' affairs. Curb your spending habits.

Not a good day for students. You might have to borrow money unexpectedly. Stay away from illegal activities. Small issues could escalate into big arguments. Keep an eye on your children to avoid regrets. Your budget might get disrupted.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.