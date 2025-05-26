Tomato And Onion Prices Surge Amid Rainfall Impact: Check Rates In Your City
Tomatoes and onions are essential ingredients that add flavor to many dishes. From rasam to biryani, most recipes require these vegetables. People always buy tomatoes and onions, regardless of other vegetables. Last year, tomato and onion prices reached unexpected highs, with tomatoes selling for ₹100-150 per kg and onions for ₹120 per kg.
This forced low- and middle-income families to find alternative recipes without tomatoes and onions. They waited for prices to drop. In recent months, increased supply has led to lower prices. Tomatoes are now selling for ₹50 for 3 kg, and onion prices have also decreased, ranging from ₹25-45 per kg depending on quality.
With the onset of the southwest monsoon, heavy rainfall in some areas has affected tomato yields. Tomato prices have started to increase, reaching ₹15-20 per kg. Future prices will depend on supply. Other vegetable prices remain relatively stable in markets like Koyambedu, Chennai.
At the Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai, large onions are selling for ₹15-20 per kg, small onions for ₹55 per kg, tomatoes for ₹10-15 per kg, green chilies for ₹30 per kg, beetroot for ₹25 per kg, potatoes for ₹30 per kg, banana blossoms for ₹30 per kg, bell peppers for ₹25 per kg, bitter gourds for ₹30 per kg, bottle gourds for ₹25 per kg, French beans for ₹60 per kg, cabbage for ₹10 per kg, and carrots for ₹25 per kg.
Cauliflower is selling for ₹15 per kg, cucumbers for ₹25 per kg, drumsticks for ₹40 per kg, eggplants for ₹20 per kg, green beans for ₹70 per kg, ginger for ₹50 per kg, raw mangoes for ₹20 per kg, okra for ₹30 per kg, pumpkins for ₹30 per kg, radishes for ₹15 per kg, ridge gourds for ₹70 per kg, and snake gourds for ₹20 per kg at the Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai.
