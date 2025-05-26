Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar’S Film Gets U/A Certificate After Making Dual Cuts For CBFC Approval

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Fans eagerly await the release of Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, one of 2025's most anticipated films. This comedy-drama has been in the limelight even before its release. The previous four installments received tremendous audience response. Recent updates reveal details about the film's runtime and two versions finalized by the censor board.

Housefull 5 Runtime

According to Pinkvilla, the censor board has certified Housefull 5. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala submitted two versions of the film. To maintain the suspense surrounding this unique comedy thriller, two versions were presented. The censor board reviewed both and granted a U/A certificate. The runtime is 2.43 hours, promising a lengthy dose of comedy. Which version audiences will see remains a mystery.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Housefull 5 Cast

Housefull 5 boasts a star-studded cast of nearly 24 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chitrangda Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Jackie Shroff, Sandhya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, and Shreyas Talpade. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Firuzi Khan under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film, releasing on June 6th, has an estimated budget of 300-350 crore.

About the Housefull Franchise

The first Housefull film, a major hit directed by Sajid Khan, released in 2010. Housefull 2 followed in 2012, also a success. The third installment, directed by Sajid-Farhad, came out in 2016. Housefull 4, directed by Farhad Samji, proved to be a blockbuster in 2019.