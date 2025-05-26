Vat Savitri Vrat 2025: Auspicious Time, Puja Rituals, And Significance
Vat Savitri Vrat is observed on the Amavasya of Jyeshtha month. This year, the Amavasya Tithi begins on Monday, May 26th, at 12:11 PM and continues until 8:31 AM on Tuesday, May 27th.Auspicious Muhurat for Vat Savitri Vrat Puja (Vat Savitri Vrat Abhijet Muhurat)
On Monday, May 26th, the Abhijit Muhurat starts at 11:57 AM and lasts until 12:50 PM. This means the Abhijit Muhurat will last for 53 minutes. This is the most auspicious time for Vat Savitri Vrat Puja. Performing puja during this Muhurat can fulfill all your desires.Vat Savitri Vrat 2025 Auspicious Muhurat (Vat Savitri Vrat Muhurat Time)
Besides Abhijit Muhurat, there are other auspicious timings on May 26th for performing Vat Savitri Puja:- 9:04 AM to 10:44 AM- 2:03 PM to 3:42 PM- 5:22 PM to 7:01 PMWhy is Vat Savitri Vrat Observed?
According to scriptures, observing Vat Savitri Vrat ensures the unbroken good fortune of women, increases the lifespan of their husbands, and brings prosperity to the home. Therefore, women observe this vrat to fulfill their desires. Women eagerly await this vrat.
