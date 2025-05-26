Vat Savitri Vrat 2025: Auspicious Time, Puja Rituals, And Significance

MENAFN - AsiaNet News)Vat Savitri Vrat is being observed on Monday, May 26th, this year. Monday is associated with Lord Shiva, and the Vat Savitri Vrat involves worship of Yama, Brahma, Savitri, along with Shiva and Parvati. Several other auspicious yogas are also forming on this day, increasing the significance of this vrat. While worship can be performed throughout the day, the Abhijit Muhurat is considered particularly auspicious. Learn about the timing of Abhijit Muhurat on this day...

Vat Savitri Vrat is observed on the Amavasya of Jyeshtha month. This year, the Amavasya Tithi begins on Monday, May 26th, at 12:11 PM and continues until 8:31 AM on Tuesday, May 27th.

On Monday, May 26th, the Abhijit Muhurat starts at 11:57 AM and lasts until 12:50 PM. This means the Abhijit Muhurat will last for 53 minutes. This is the most auspicious time for Vat Savitri Vrat Puja. Performing puja during this Muhurat can fulfill all your desires.

Besides Abhijit Muhurat, there are other auspicious timings on May 26th for performing Vat Savitri Puja:- 9:04 AM to 10:44 AM- 2:03 PM to 3:42 PM- 5:22 PM to 7:01 PM

According to scriptures, observing Vat Savitri Vrat ensures the unbroken good fortune of women, increases the lifespan of their husbands, and brings prosperity to the home. Therefore, women observe this vrat to fulfill their desires. Women eagerly await this vrat.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.