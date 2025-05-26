403
King: Raghav Juyal Joins Shah Rukh Khan’S Action-Packed Film, Adding More Star Power
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' adds another star to its roster! Raghav Juyal joins the already star-studded cast, bringing the total to 12 actors. The film features big names like Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and many more.Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan's upcoming movie 'King' is shaping up to be a multi-starrer. Eleven stars have already joined the cast.Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'King' now has 12 stars in its cast. According to Aaj Tak, Raghav Juyal will play a key role.Saurabh Shukla recently announced his role in the Red Chillies film via social media. He received an agreement and a special gift from SRK.Besides Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji's roles in the film have been confirmed.Anil Kapoor's name has been associated with 'King.' He will play a significant role.Amitabh Bachchan's son, Abhishek Bachchan, will also be a part of Shah Rukh Khan's film.Abhay Verma is also part of 'King.' Rumor has it he'll play Suhana Khan's boyfriend.Jackie Shroff and Jaideep Ahlawat will also be a part of 'King.' They might play gang members or the lead villain.Deepika Padukone, who has delivered several hits with SRK, is also part of 'King.' She might play Suhana Khan's mother.Arshad Warsi will also be a part of the film. His inclusion in Shah Rukh Khan's movie was quite a surprise.
