Vat Savitri Vrat: 5 Things Women Must Avoid For Good Fortune
Vat Savitri Vrat is a festival to enhance good fortune. Women should wear red or other light-colored clothes on this day. Black clothes should be avoided, as they are believed to bring negativity, which can affect one's love life.What not to do on Vat Savitri Vrat?
Vat Savitri Vrat is observed for the long life of the husband and marital happiness, so avoid arguments with your husband on this day. Even avoid getting upset with him. If your husband makes a mistake, ignore it and speak lovingly.What not to eat on Vat Savitri Vrat?
Women observing Vat Savitri Vrat should avoid consuming non-vegetarian food and drinks, including meat, alcohol, garlic, onions, and tobacco. Eat sattvic food. Even women who are not fasting should keep this in mind and avoid bringing these items home.What actions to avoid on Vat Savitri Vrat?
On Vat Savitri Vrat, women should refrain from gossiping, criticizing others, or expressing anger. This fast should be observed with a calm mind. Any kind of negative thought can reduce the auspicious effects of this fast. Therefore, avoid these actions.What to keep in mind on Vat Savitri Vrat?
If a beggar comes to your home seeking food on Vat Savitri Vrat, offer them something. Do not let them leave empty-handed. It is believed that a beggar returning empty-handed takes away the good fortune of the house.
