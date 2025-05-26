Vat Savitri Vrat: 5 Things Women Must Avoid For Good Fortune

MENAFN - AsiaNet News)This year, Vat Savitri Vrat falls on Monday, May 26th. This festival holds special significance in Hindu scriptures. Women observe a day-long fast and worship the Banyan tree. It is believed that doing so ensures happiness in their married life and a long life for their husbands. Women should avoid certain actions on this day, lest their good fortune turn into misfortune. Learn about these 5 things...

Vat Savitri Vrat is a festival to enhance good fortune. Women should wear red or other light-colored clothes on this day. Black clothes should be avoided, as they are believed to bring negativity, which can affect one's love life.

Vat Savitri Vrat is observed for the long life of the husband and marital happiness, so avoid arguments with your husband on this day. Even avoid getting upset with him. If your husband makes a mistake, ignore it and speak lovingly.

Women observing Vat Savitri Vrat should avoid consuming non-vegetarian food and drinks, including meat, alcohol, garlic, onions, and tobacco. Eat sattvic food. Even women who are not fasting should keep this in mind and avoid bringing these items home.

On Vat Savitri Vrat, women should refrain from gossiping, criticizing others, or expressing anger. This fast should be observed with a calm mind. Any kind of negative thought can reduce the auspicious effects of this fast. Therefore, avoid these actions.

If a beggar comes to your home seeking food on Vat Savitri Vrat, offer them something. Do not let them leave empty-handed. It is believed that a beggar returning empty-handed takes away the good fortune of the house.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.