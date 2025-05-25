UAE: School Trips For Dh13,000? Why Some Educators Support Costly Overseas Travel

With the academic year nearing its end, many UAE schools are already planning ahead for 2025–26 - and international school trips are making a strong comeback.

However, not all parents are on board, especially as prices for these trips can climb up to Dh13,000.

Several schools have already started sending out circulars and organising presentations for interested parents, with some even asking for deposits months in advance.

While some parents welcome the opportunity for students to gain international exposure, others are questioning whether these trips are necessary or even fair.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Funding expectations

Dubai-based American expat Natalia Miranda is among the parents voicing concerns.

“I'm not in favour of these trips,” she told Khaleej Times.“In the US, students usually don't go on international trips unless they're at least 16. These trips go against our family values. On top of already high school fees, we're expected to cover costs for extracurriculars, local trips, costume days - and now this?”

Miranda also highlighted the peer pressure these trips create. "Children discuss them at school, and when they come home, parents are left having to explain why it's okay not to participate. What suits one family may not suit another. For us, skiing in Switzerland or going on a mission trip to Sri Lanka just isn't realistic. I'd rather take my child to Kerala and support local causes.”

She also pointed out a cultural gap in funding expectations.“In the US, students raise money through bake sales or car washes. Here, parents just foot the bill. That removes an important learning experience around budgeting and value.”

On the other hand, French expat, Christine Quartier La Tente, a mother of one, can be be truly transformative.

She shared that her daughter, Daria, went on a school trip to Japan last year, which cost the family Dh13,000 - an expense she described as well worth it.

"She came back more independent, confident, and curious. She and her friend even went grocery shopping on their own. They...learned more in a week than they could have in a semester," Christine said.

Christine emphasised the lasting impact of the experience. She noted that these trips are more than just travel - they're an opportunity for children to step out of their comfort zones, safely.

“My daughter is in secondary school and she returned with a new perspective. As parents, we were proud to see her manage on her own...whether it was time management or budget," she shared.

Effective learning tool

Educators also support the idea of international travel as a learning tool - particularly from Grade 6 and up.

“Overseas trips offer more than just sightseeing. They help children expand their worldview. It's an immersive experience that combines learning, teamwork, time management, and cultural exchange," said Abhilasha Singh, principal at Shining Star International School in Abu Dhabi.

"It teaches empathy and independence, skills that are hard to build in the classroom alone," she added.

She acknowledged the financial burden but added that schools try to help.“We try to arrange sponsorships where possible, especially for mission trips or competitions. In fact, one of our teacher's spouses recently helped us arrange funding for a group trip.”

Colin Gerrie, principal of Uptown International School, echoed these views, saying trips are carefully chosen to align with academic goals.

"While we strive to offer unique and diverse experiences, we ensure that all activities are directly tied to learning goals, whether they are local or international," Colin said.

“Our guiding principle is to enhance students' understanding of specific subjects through hands-on and personal experiences that deepen their academic, cultural, and social knowledge," said Colin.

"We believe that each trip must have a clear, measurable educational purpose, and we work diligently to avoid decisions based solely on prestige or perception," he added.

He noted that each trip is thoroughly reviewed at the end of the year to assess its impact and value.