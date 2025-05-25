Sheikh Hamdan In India: We Have Been Waiting For You, Says Minister

An Indian minister has hailed Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's visit, calling it“symbolic” in strengthening generations of cooperation.

Addressing Sheikh Hamdan and the UAE delegation in Mumbai on Tuesday, at a special event organised by the Dubai Chambers, India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal welcomed him warmly, calling him“someone we have been waiting for, for a long time.”

“Thank you very much for your gracious presence in my home city,” he said.“We are welcoming today a youth icon, Fazza (name under which Sheikh Hamdan publishes his poetry). He is a man with a heart of gold and always the first to be of help to anybody who needs it."

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Hamdan and Goyal discussed advancing cooperation across various sectors, including trade, energy, investment , manufacturing, logistics, technology and healthcare.

Sheikh Hamdan said, "India and the UAE share more than strong economic ties; we share a bold vision for the future. Our partnership is built on trust, innovation, and a common commitment to shaping resilient, forward-looking economies that advance prosperity and enhance the welfare of the people of the two countries.

"As we deepen our cooperation across a range of vital sectors, we are not only unlocking new opportunities for growth, innovation and excellence, but also creating a distinctive model of bilateral collaboration."

'A historic connect'

Goyal also noted that the timing of Sheikh Hamdan's visit was very "symbolic" in strengthening“a big historic connect” between the two markets.“There is a generational continuance,” he said.“This is the fourth generation of his family who is visiting [the country]. This is the 100th year anniversary of the visit of Sheikh Saeed (the great-grandfather of Sheikh Hamdan) to India.”

On Tuesday, Sheikh Hamdan arrived in New Delhi on his first official trip to India at invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In talks held during his two-day visit, both countries explored ways to build on the momentum generated by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) and the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT).

On the sidelines of the visit, Dubai Chambers held a Dubai-Indian business forum which connected over 200 entrepreneurs and decision makers from both countries to explore opportunities of mutual cooperation and trade. Vice Chairman of the entity Ahmed bin Byat said Sheikh Hamdan's visit was a beginning.“I am sure this will not be his last visit,” he said.“We will continue to grow this relationship that we cherish.”

Non-oil trade between the UAE and India grew by 20.5 percent in 2024, reaching more than Dh240 billion, compared to Dh199.3 billion in 2023. This significant growth reflects strengthening economic ties and promising trade and investment opportunities. The UAE-India CEPA, signed in 2022, aims to aim to take non-oil trade to $100 billion by 2030.

'Right environment'

Several UAE-based Indian businessmen hailed the visit, with one saying it was creating the“right environment” for companies.“The fact that this meeting is happening at the leadership level of both counties is extremely encouraging for creating the right investment environment,” said tech billionaire Div Turakhia.“Both countries can mutually benefit from each other in various ways. For Indian companies, Dubai is the gateway to access the entire world.”

Emirati businessman Essa Abdulla Ahmad Al Ghurair was part of the Dubai delegation which included 39 prominent entrepreneurs from the UAE. He called the visit and the conference“a journey” in expanding ties and said that his company will be looking to expand its business interested in India.