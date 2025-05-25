Dubai's culinary stars shone bright on Thursday night when the best‭, ‬tastiest‭, ‬and trendiest restaurants were awarded at the fourth edition of Michelin Guide Dubai‭.‬

The biggest winners were homegrown Trèsind Studio‭, ‬which became the first Indian restaurant in the world to receive three Michelin stars‭, ‬and new entrant FZN by Björn Frantzén‭, ‬which now also holds bragging rights to three stars‭ ‬-‭ ‬the highest recognition awarded by the body‭. (‬Currently‭, ‬only about 140‭ ‬restaurants worldwide own this distinction‭.)‬

“Dubai's rapid transformation into a global culinary hub is testament to its diversity and excellence‭,‬”‭ ‬said Gwendal Poullennec‭, ‬international director of the Michelin Guide‭.‬

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Dubai embraces a rich tapestry of flavours that reflect the world's gastronomic passions‭. ‬With the city now home to 119‭ ‬Michelin-recommended establishments‭, ‬it stands as a beacon for food lovers‭, ‬drawing them to experience the very best of the world's culinary traditions‭, ‬all within one dynamic destination‭,‬”‭ ‬Poullennec added‭.‬

“It's a testament to bold innovation‭, ‬extraordinary talent‭, ‬and culinary distinction‭,‬”‭ ‬said Issam Kazim‭, ‬CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing‭ (‬DCTCM‭). ‬He added‭: ‬“Just as three Michelin stars signify a restaurant that is‭ ‬'worth a special journey'‭, ‬the same applies to Dubai as a destination‭. ‬From celebrated homegrown eateries to globally renowned names‭, ‬this vibrant gastronomic landscape truly reflects the diversity and dynamism of a city that always aims to inspire the world‭.‬”

Passion and teamwork

Chef Himanshu Sahni of Tresind Studio threw air punches to celebrate its historic win and consistent‭ (‬since 2022‭) ‬success‭. ‬He has always credited his family with being the driving force behind his success‭. ‬In an earlier interview with‭ ‬Khaleej Times‭,‬‭ ‬he said that his inspiration comes from home‭. ‬“My mother is a great chef‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬“I grew up watching her cook and soon I started my own journey of cooking‭. ‬She has always supported my dream to become a chef and‭ ‬she has pushed me to better myself every step of my 14‭ ‬years in the industry‭.‬”

Bhupender Nath‭, ‬the man behind Passion F&B‭, ‬which owns and operates Tresind and its sister concerns‭, ‬had dreamt of setting up a‭ ‬restaurant ever since his father closed down the family eatery in the Indian city of Patna after financial troubles‭.‬

On Thursday night‭, ‬he said he understood the power of the word‭ ‬'only'‭ ‬and was thankful for it‭ ‬“Today I understand the power of the word only‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬“I understand how heavy it is and how beautiful a word it is‭. ‬We are the only Indian restaurant to have three stars and what a place to have it‭ ‬-‭ ‬Dubai‭, ‬where only dreams come true‭.‬”

His wife‭, ‬Sakshi Nath‭, ‬credited the hard work of his team‭. ‬“We create a vision and move towards the vision‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“It is passion and teamwork that makes it work‭.‬”

Best of both worlds

FZN by Björn Frantzén‭, ‬which blends modern European fine dining with Japanese influences‭, ‬also holds three Michelin stars in Stockholm and Singapore‭. ‬Speaking on stage while accepting the award‭, ‬head chef Torsten Vildgaard said the moment felt unreal‭. ‬“I am speechless‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬“We represent a strong and talented team that relocated here for the purpose of opening FZN and going all in‭. ‬Thank you team‭.‬”

The fusion three-star restaurant offers‭ ‬“a highly sophisticated experience with an array of dishes blending Scandinavian and Asian influences that make great use of the finest luxury ingredients”‭.‬

Aside from Tresind Studio and FZN by Björn Frantzén‭, ‬three other restaurants received two Michelin stars‭; ‬14‭ ‬restaurants clinched one star‭; ‬while three restaurants were given the Michelin Green Star‭; ‬22‭ ‬are now Bib Gourmand restaurants‭; ‬and 78‭ ‬others are‭ ‬Michelin-selected ones‭.‬

All Dubai restaurants were selected and judged based on their cuisine style‭, ‬concept‭, ‬and location ‭ . ‬Whether they are luxury fine‭ ‬dining restaurants or street food eateries‭, ‬Michelin Guide applies the same five criteria used around the world‭: ‬quality of ingredients‭; ‬mastery of cooking techniques‭; ‬harmony of the flavours‭; ‬expression of chef's personality in the cuisine‭; ‬and consistency‭, ‬both over time and across the entire menu‭. ‬

Special awards

A young 30-year-old chef‭, ‬who was born and raised in Dubai‭, ‬became a man of many jackets as he scooped up the young chef award and a Michelin star during the event‭, ‬which came five months after opening‭. ‬The chef‭, ‬Abhiraj Khatwani of Manao‭, ‬was described as‭ ‬“one to watch”‭ ‬for his exceptional cooking skills‭.‬

Just minutes after donning his black chef jacket‭, ‬which was awarded as part of the young chef award‭, ‬he took it off to wear the‭ ‬white chef's jacket as the head chef of Manao‭. ‬He thanked Mohamed Orfali of the Orfali brothers fame for their support in helping set up the restaurant‭.‬

“Abhiraj and all the staff of Manao‭, ‬they are not a team‭, ‬they are family‭,‬”‭ ‬said Mohamed‭. ‬“We worked together‭, ‬lived together‭, ‬and ate together to make this dream a reality‭. ‬It has been the best thing ever to see Abhiraj grow and develop the flavours‭. ‬He does what he does‭. ‬It is not like I tweaked something or changed something‭. ‬Everything is him‭.‬”

‭‬Manao serves an 11-course tasting menu comprising re-imagined Thai classics‭.‬

Jamavar‭, ‬an authentic Indian restaurant located in the Dubai Opera district‭, ‬was praised for its goat curry‭, ‬which was the deciding factor for inspectors‭. ‬Culinary director and executive chef Surendar Mohan shared a heartfelt speech thanking his family for‭ ‬their‭ ‬“unconditional support”‭ ‬and for‭ ‬“allowing me to work seven days a week‭, ‬morning and night for my passion”‭. ‬Jamavar also has branches in London and Doha‭, ‬where they boast a‭ ‬Michelin star as well‭.‬

Other winners

The Michelin Green Star recognition was retained by Boca‭, ‬Lowe‭, ‬Teible for their mindful practices‭. ‬Several other special awards‭ ‬were also handed out during the evening‭. ‬The Opening of the Year award went to Ronin for serving up a‭ ‬“rather special experience”‭ ‬while the Service Award for offering hospitality of the highest standard was awarded to Mohamed Galal of Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant‭. ‬The Sommelier Award was given to Shiv Menon of Boca for‭ ‬“exuding enthusiasm and pride”‭ ‬in his work‭.‬