Trèsind Studio Dubai Becomes First Indian Restaurant With Three Michelin Stars

Trèsind Studio Dubai Becomes First Indian Restaurant With Three Michelin Stars
Dubai's culinary stars shone bright on Thursday night when the best, tastiest, and trendiest restaurants were awarded at the fourth edition of Michelin Guide Dubai.
The biggest winners were homegrown Trèsind Studio, which became the first Indian restaurant in the world to receive three Michelin stars, and new entrant FZN by Björn Frantzén, which now also holds bragging rights to three stars - the highest recognition awarded by the body. (Currently, only about 140 restaurants worldwide own this distinction.)
“Dubai's rapid transformation into a global culinary hub is testament to its diversity and excellence,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide.
“Dubai embraces a rich tapestry of flavours that reflect the world's gastronomic passions. With the city now home to 119 Michelin-recommended establishments, it stands as a beacon for food lovers, drawing them to experience the very best of the world's culinary traditions, all within one dynamic destination,” Poullennec added.
“It's a testament to bold innovation, extraordinary talent, and culinary distinction,” said Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM). He added: “Just as three Michelin stars signify a restaurant that is 'worth a special journey', the same applies to Dubai as a destination. From celebrated homegrown eateries to globally renowned names, this vibrant gastronomic landscape truly reflects the diversity and dynamism of a city that always aims to inspire the world.”
Passion and teamwork
Chef Himanshu Sahni of Tresind Studio threw air punches to celebrate its historic win and consistent (since 2022) success. He has always credited his family with being the driving force behind his success. In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, he said that his inspiration comes from home. “My mother is a great chef,” he said. “I grew up watching her cook and soon I started my own journey of cooking. She has always supported my dream to become a chef and she has pushed me to better myself every step of my 14 years in the industry.”
Bhupender Nath, the man behind Passion F&B, which owns and operates Tresind and its sister concerns, had dreamt of setting up a restaurant ever since his father closed down the family eatery in the Indian city of Patna after financial troubles.
On Thursday night, he said he understood the power of the word 'only' and was thankful for it “Today I understand the power of the word only,” he said. “I understand how heavy it is and how beautiful a word it is. We are the only Indian restaurant to have three stars and what a place to have it - Dubai, where only dreams come true.”
His wife, Sakshi Nath, credited the hard work of his team. “We create a vision and move towards the vision,” she said. “It is passion and teamwork that makes it work.”
Best of both worlds
FZN by Björn Frantzén, which blends modern European fine dining with Japanese influences, also holds three Michelin stars in Stockholm and Singapore. Speaking on stage while accepting the award, head chef Torsten Vildgaard said the moment felt unreal. “I am speechless,” he said. “We represent a strong and talented team that relocated here for the purpose of opening FZN and going all in. Thank you team.”
The fusion three-star restaurant offers “a highly sophisticated experience with an array of dishes blending Scandinavian and Asian influences that make great use of the finest luxury ingredients”.
Aside from Tresind Studio and FZN by Björn Frantzén, three other restaurants received two Michelin stars; 14 restaurants clinched one star; while three restaurants were given the Michelin Green Star; 22 are now Bib Gourmand restaurants; and 78 others are Michelin-selected ones.
All Dubai restaurants were selected and judged based on their cuisine style, concept, and location . Whether they are luxury fine dining restaurants or street food eateries, Michelin Guide applies the same five criteria used around the world: quality of ingredients; mastery of cooking techniques; harmony of the flavours; expression of chef's personality in the cuisine; and consistency, both over time and across the entire menu.
Special awards
A young 30-year-old chef, who was born and raised in Dubai, became a man of many jackets as he scooped up the young chef award and a Michelin star during the event, which came five months after opening. The chef, Abhiraj Khatwani of Manao, was described as “one to watch” for his exceptional cooking skills.
Just minutes after donning his black chef jacket, which was awarded as part of the young chef award, he took it off to wear the white chef's jacket as the head chef of Manao. He thanked Mohamed Orfali of the Orfali brothers fame for their support in helping set up the restaurant.
“Abhiraj and all the staff of Manao, they are not a team, they are family,” said Mohamed. “We worked together, lived together, and ate together to make this dream a reality. It has been the best thing ever to see Abhiraj grow and develop the flavours. He does what he does. It is not like I tweaked something or changed something. Everything is him.”
Manao serves an 11-course tasting menu comprising re-imagined Thai classics.
Jamavar, an authentic Indian restaurant located in the Dubai Opera district, was praised for its goat curry, which was the deciding factor for inspectors. Culinary director and executive chef Surendar Mohan shared a heartfelt speech thanking his family for their “unconditional support” and for “allowing me to work seven days a week, morning and night for my passion”. Jamavar also has branches in London and Doha, where they boast a Michelin star as well.
Other winners
The Michelin Green Star recognition was retained by Boca, Lowe, Teible for their mindful practices. Several other special awards were also handed out during the evening. The Opening of the Year award went to Ronin for serving up a “rather special experience” while the Service Award for offering hospitality of the highest standard was awarded to Mohamed Galal of Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant. The Sommelier Award was given to Shiv Menon of Boca for “exuding enthusiasm and pride” in his work.
