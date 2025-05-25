Türkiye, Pakistan To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met here on Sunday with visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which they vowed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, according to statements released by the two sides.

Erdogan stated that "they will strive to enhance cooperation in every field, especially in energy, transportation, and defense, between the two countries," said a statement by the Turkish Presidential Office.

Increasing solidarity between Türkiye and Pakistan in counterterrorism serves the interests of both countries, Erdogan noted.

He said both sides will continue taking steps to achieve the 5-billion-U.S. dollar trade volume target, and stressed the importance of improving the efficiency of the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad railway line.

Meanwhile, Sharif said on social media platform X after the meeting that the two sides "reviewed the ongoing progress of our multifaceted bilateral engagements, particularly in trade and investment."

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to continue working closely to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation, he wrote.