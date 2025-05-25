Guardiola Says Grealish Could Leave Man City
London: Pep Guardiola admitted Jack Grealish could leave Manchester City after the winger was dropped for the 2-0 win at Fulham that sealed their place in the Champions League on Sunday.
Ilkay Gundogan's stunning overhead kick and Erling Haaland's second-half penalty wrapped up third place in the Premier League for City on the last day of the season.
However, club record signing Grealish did not travel to Craven Cottage for a fixture which Guardiola had labelled the most important of City's campaign.
The England star's absence raised fresh questions about his future after a season spent mostly on the bench.
And Guardiola conceded Grealish was not certain to be at City when next season kicks off.
"It was selection," Guardiola said. "He's an unbelievable player that has to play football every three days. It didn't happen this season and last season either.
"He needs to do it, and that's with us, or another place. And that's a question for Jack, his agent, and the club.
"If he stays it will be fine and he fought like he fought from day one to make a contribution, but not today."
Grealish, 29, signed from Aston Villa in 2021 for £100 million ($135 million) and played a key role in City securing the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup to complete a historic treble two years later.
However, he started just seven times in the league this season and was an unused substitute in City's FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace.
