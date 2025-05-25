VIDEO: Vertex Minerals Ltd (ASX:VTX) Exec. Chairman Roger Jackson Outlines The Move To Gold Production
VIDEO: Vertex Minerals Ltd (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) Exec. Chairman Roger Jackson is interviewed by ABN Newswire and outlines the Move to Gold Production for the Hill End project.
Mr Jackson explains that the company is fully funded with all processes in place to begin gold mining at the historic Hill End location, where the largest gold specimen (The Holterman Nugget) in history was found.
New drilling equipment will allow the company to extend on its current gold resource. 3,600 shallow shafts running along strike, with no drilling provides the company with an exceptional opportunity to grow the resource base as it concurrently begins mining from the "Reward" that contains over 200,000 ounces of gold at over 17 grams per tonne.
The company is moving quickly from explorer/developer to explorer/miner.
